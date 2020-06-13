436 Kalama Street

Amenities
Utilities included. Rental opportunity in beautiful Kailua. Built-in 2015. Ground floor 1440 sqft, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath unit. 10 minutes (.5 mile) walk to the beach, and one mile from the downtown Kailua shops and restaurants. Features Granite countertops, high-end stainless steel appliances, wine fridge, tile floor, lanai. Master suite features a walk-in closet, spacious master bath with double sink, and a large shower. Ko'olau mountain views. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Ceiling fans throughout. Quick access to the H3. the Garage goes with the upper unit: Additional Pictures at http://www.hirephoto.com/436kalamastreet/slideshow