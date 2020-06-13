All apartments in Honolulu County
Last updated July 6 2020 at 2:54 PM

436 Kalama Street

436 Kalama Street · (808) 227-5456
Location

436 Kalama Street, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1540 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Utilities included. Rental opportunity in beautiful Kailua. Built-in 2015. Ground floor 1440 sqft, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath unit. 10 minutes (.5 mile) walk to the beach, and one mile from the downtown Kailua shops and restaurants. Features Granite countertops, high-end stainless steel appliances, wine fridge, tile floor, lanai. Master suite features a walk-in closet, spacious master bath with double sink, and a large shower. Ko'olau mountain views. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Ceiling fans throughout. Quick access to the H3. the Garage goes with the upper unit: Additional Pictures at http://www.hirephoto.com/436kalamastreet/slideshow

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 Kalama Street have any available units?
436 Kalama Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 436 Kalama Street have?
Some of 436 Kalama Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 Kalama Street currently offering any rent specials?
436 Kalama Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 Kalama Street pet-friendly?
No, 436 Kalama Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Honolulu County.
Does 436 Kalama Street offer parking?
Yes, 436 Kalama Street offers parking.
Does 436 Kalama Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 436 Kalama Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 Kalama Street have a pool?
No, 436 Kalama Street does not have a pool.
Does 436 Kalama Street have accessible units?
No, 436 Kalama Street does not have accessible units.
Does 436 Kalama Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 436 Kalama Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 436 Kalama Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 436 Kalama Street does not have units with air conditioning.
