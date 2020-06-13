436 Kalama Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Utilities included. Rental opportunity in beautiful Kailua. Built-in 2015. Ground floor 1440 sqft, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath unit. 10 minutes (.5 mile) walk to the beach, and one mile from the downtown Kailua shops and restaurants. Features Granite countertops, high-end stainless steel appliances, wine fridge, tile floor, lanai. Master suite features a walk-in closet, spacious master bath with double sink, and a large shower. Ko'olau mountain views. Laundry room with washer and dryer. Ceiling fans throughout. Quick access to the H3. the Garage goes with the upper unit: Additional Pictures at http://www.hirephoto.com/436kalamastreet/slideshow