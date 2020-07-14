All apartments in Honolulu County
413-A Kihapai St.
413-A Kihapai St

413 Kihapai St · (808) 271-2720
Location

413 Kihapai St, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 26

$2,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
bbq/grill
This move-in ready, charming home in the beach town of Kailua is available July 26! It has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and is fully furnished with futon couch, closed entertainment center, cabinets, beds, linens and dressers. Found on a private road with a large, shaded yard, this home features a remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded cabinets decked with stainless steel appliances, a dining bar and stools, dishes, glassware, pots, pans, cooking utensils and silverware. The Brazilian hardwood floors, ceiling fans and a Hawaiian-themed decor add a touch of tropical character to the home. The home also has a second refrigerator, washer, and dryer, all covered with Home Warranty. There is a BBQ deck in the spacious backyard and yard service is included. Hang your hammock between coconut palms and enjoy aroma and fruit from plumeria, lemon and avocado trees.
Pet cats are allowed, but dogs and smoking are prohibited.
For a 1-year lease, the rent is $2,600/mo. For a 6-11 month lease, the rent is $3,000/mo. Utilities are not included.
To schedule a showing or ask questions, please call Ron Sauder at 271-2720 or email him at ronlsauder@gmail.com. Apply online at: www.AtHomeHawaiiRentals.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

