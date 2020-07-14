413-A Kihapai St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking bbq/grill

This move-in ready, charming home in the beach town of Kailua is available July 26! It has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and is fully furnished with futon couch, closed entertainment center, cabinets, beds, linens and dressers. Found on a private road with a large, shaded yard, this home features a remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded cabinets decked with stainless steel appliances, a dining bar and stools, dishes, glassware, pots, pans, cooking utensils and silverware. The Brazilian hardwood floors, ceiling fans and a Hawaiian-themed decor add a touch of tropical character to the home. The home also has a second refrigerator, washer, and dryer, all covered with Home Warranty. There is a BBQ deck in the spacious backyard and yard service is included. Hang your hammock between coconut palms and enjoy aroma and fruit from plumeria, lemon and avocado trees.

Pet cats are allowed, but dogs and smoking are prohibited.

For a 1-year lease, the rent is $2,600/mo. For a 6-11 month lease, the rent is $3,000/mo. Utilities are not included.

To schedule a showing or ask questions, please call Ron Sauder at 271-2720 or email him at ronlsauder@gmail.com. Apply online at: www.AtHomeHawaiiRentals.com