333 North Kalaheo

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill internet access

3 Bedroom, 2 bath near Kailua Beach. Swimming pool! - Come see this beautiful and charming FULLY FURNISHED 3 bedroom, 2 bath near Kailua Beach. Newly renovated with brand new split AC in all spaces and tons of improvements throughout including new kitchen appliances, new ceiling fans and fresh paint inside and out! Enjoy the outdoor space with a private swimming pool and BBQ area. Lots of possibilities for entertaining and sharing quality time with friends and family. Fully fenced.



This property is available long term for $5,100 per month and includes water, sewer, yard service, pool service and pest control maintenance. Electricity, internet, cable and phone are the tenant's responsibility. Property has a Solar PV System and Solar Water Heater! Pets are negotiable.



A separate cottage is attached, however, there is NO SHARED SPACE. Separate parking, separate yard, separate patio, separate laundry! Lease terms are negotiable and the entire property is available if you prefer.



Please contact Lisa Schultz at 808.256.1905 with any questions or to schedule a viewing.



