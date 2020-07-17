All apartments in Honolulu County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

333 North Kalaheo

333 North Kalaheo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

333 North Kalaheo Avenue, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
3 Bedroom, 2 bath near Kailua Beach. Swimming pool! - Come see this beautiful and charming FULLY FURNISHED 3 bedroom, 2 bath near Kailua Beach. Newly renovated with brand new split AC in all spaces and tons of improvements throughout including new kitchen appliances, new ceiling fans and fresh paint inside and out! Enjoy the outdoor space with a private swimming pool and BBQ area. Lots of possibilities for entertaining and sharing quality time with friends and family. Fully fenced.

This property is available long term for $5,100 per month and includes water, sewer, yard service, pool service and pest control maintenance. Electricity, internet, cable and phone are the tenant's responsibility. Property has a Solar PV System and Solar Water Heater! Pets are negotiable.

A separate cottage is attached, however, there is NO SHARED SPACE. Separate parking, separate yard, separate patio, separate laundry! Lease terms are negotiable and the entire property is available if you prefer.

Please contact Lisa Schultz at 808.256.1905 with any questions or to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE5917812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

