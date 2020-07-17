1020 Aoloa Place, #111B

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Kailua's Resort Community: Windard Cove - 3BR/2BA/2PKG - Pet Friendly! - Come home to resort living and tropical gardens in this gorgeously remodeled condo in the Windward Cove complex in Kailua. Centrally located in Kailua, this condo offers resort-style living with gorgeous tropical gardens and koi ponds. This 3 bedroom/2 bathroom single level is on the ground floor and its cool, neutral color scheme invites your personal touch. Fully remodeled kitchen includes the latest gourmet stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and shaker style cabinets. Washer and dryer is conveniently inside the unit. Hard (Core-tec) flooring throughout living spaces and bedrooms, and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms.



Relax by the pool, play tennis, walk through the tropical landscape or host parties in the recreation center -- this is resort living without the resort prices. Lanai offers additional 80 square feet of outdoor living space overlooking the beautiful large koi ponds in the back. Complex offers onsite manager and roaming security patrol. Two reserved parking spots (tandem, one covered), and several guest spots available for visiting friends.



Terms: $3,300 per month, $3,300 security deposit. Pets considered, with pet deposit and pet reference. Water/sewer provided, Tenant to pay electricity and cable/Internet. Available NOW! deposit required at time of signing rental agreement. (May be available earlier, please inquire). Easy to see, contact Kasandra (phone/text) 808.221.8904, or kasandra@kasandrashriver.com. Listed by Kasandra Shriver (RB-22606).



