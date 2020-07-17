All apartments in Honolulu County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

1020 Aoloa Place, #111B

1020 Aoloa Place · (808) 221-8904
Location

1020 Aoloa Place, Honolulu County, HI 96734
Kailua

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1020 Aoloa Place, #111B · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Kailua's Resort Community: Windard Cove - 3BR/2BA/2PKG - Pet Friendly! - Come home to resort living and tropical gardens in this gorgeously remodeled condo in the Windward Cove complex in Kailua. Centrally located in Kailua, this condo offers resort-style living with gorgeous tropical gardens and koi ponds. This 3 bedroom/2 bathroom single level is on the ground floor and its cool, neutral color scheme invites your personal touch. Fully remodeled kitchen includes the latest gourmet stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and shaker style cabinets. Washer and dryer is conveniently inside the unit. Hard (Core-tec) flooring throughout living spaces and bedrooms, and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms.

Relax by the pool, play tennis, walk through the tropical landscape or host parties in the recreation center -- this is resort living without the resort prices. Lanai offers additional 80 square feet of outdoor living space overlooking the beautiful large koi ponds in the back. Complex offers onsite manager and roaming security patrol. Two reserved parking spots (tandem, one covered), and several guest spots available for visiting friends.

Terms: $3,300 per month, $3,300 security deposit. Pets considered, with pet deposit and pet reference. Water/sewer provided, Tenant to pay electricity and cable/Internet. Available NOW! deposit required at time of signing rental agreement. (May be available earlier, please inquire). Easy to see, contact Kasandra (phone/text) 808.221.8904, or kasandra@kasandrashriver.com. Listed by Kasandra Shriver (RB-22606).

(RLNE4444420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Aoloa Place, #111B have any available units?
1020 Aoloa Place, #111B has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1020 Aoloa Place, #111B have?
Some of 1020 Aoloa Place, #111B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Aoloa Place, #111B currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Aoloa Place, #111B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Aoloa Place, #111B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 Aoloa Place, #111B is pet friendly.
Does 1020 Aoloa Place, #111B offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Aoloa Place, #111B offers parking.
Does 1020 Aoloa Place, #111B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1020 Aoloa Place, #111B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Aoloa Place, #111B have a pool?
Yes, 1020 Aoloa Place, #111B has a pool.
Does 1020 Aoloa Place, #111B have accessible units?
No, 1020 Aoloa Place, #111B does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Aoloa Place, #111B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 Aoloa Place, #111B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 Aoloa Place, #111B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 Aoloa Place, #111B does not have units with air conditioning.
