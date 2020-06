Amenities

Beautiful Kona Eastwind 2BED/2BATH condo with outstanding coastline view with beautiful furnishings - Fully furnished turnkey 2BED/2BATH Kona Eastwind beautifully furnished condo off of Sea View Circle has a magnificent view of the ocean coastline - split level with upper floor has kitchen and great room with nice size lanai over looking the ocean view and the bottom floor has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the bottom floor - Master Bedroom has a lanai with ocean view as well. Washer/Dryer in the unit. One assigned parking space with street parking for 2nd vehicle. Complex also has pool and BBQ area. $1995.00 + GET + electric, cable, Wi-Fi and internet. Water and Trash are included. 6 month lease + option to renew. $1995.00 Security Deposit in cash or money order only. Pets possible with Board approval. No smoking. We require that you or your representative view the property first before you apply; applications are available onsite at time of viewing. Please call the office to schedule a viewing - 808.326.1133.



