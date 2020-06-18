All apartments in Holualoa
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

76-6268 Alii Drive #200

76-6268 Alii Drive · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

76-6268 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI 96740
Holualoa Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 76-6268 Alii Drive #200 - Banyan Tree 200 · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 988 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Watch Dolphins from this Oceanfront 2BR Corner Unit, Banyan Tree 200 - Experience amazing views from every room of this gorgeous oceanfront condominium. 

This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

You'll love waking up to the site and sounds of this ideal Hawaii condominium, which comfortably accommodates up to four guests. The beautifully furnished air conditioned living area comes with a flat-screen TV, Queen sized sleeper sofa and complimentary Wifi. The kitchen is fully equipped with all of the essential items needed for creating the perfect meal. The Master bedroom features a queen-sized bed, high speed ceiling fan, and TV with an attached bathroom. The second bedroom has a Queen bed, wall unit A/C and access to a full bathroom off the hallway. This is a very comfortable space for five people. Enjoy a cup of famous Kona Coffee from the lanai, which is visible from the living room, dining room, and kitchen. You’ll love watching the surfers and dolphins. The floor-to-ceiling windows allow for maximum ocean views and refreshing breezes.

This secure oceanfront complex has an oceanfront swimming pool with lounge chairs, as well as a jacuzzi. For your added convenience, there’s under-building parking with secure elevators. There is also a small store right across the street, stocked with everything from souvenirs and snacks, to drinks, toiletries, and other necessities. 

Banyan 200 is conveniently located on Ali’i Drive, which is a great place to stroll along the beach or go snorkeling. You’ll love exploring the area and its many significant Hawaiian cultural landmarks. Both the Hulihee Palace and the Mokuaikaua Church are located on Ali’i Drive. King Kamehameha I spent his last years living near the current site of what is now the King Kamehameha's Kona Beach Hotel, until his passing in 1819. The Ahu'ena Heiau, located on the grounds of the hotel, is a reconstructed temple rebuilt by the late king and is on the register of National Historic Landmarks.

People-watch—and cruise ship-watch—from the Kailua-Kona Pier, where you’ll have access to Hawaii’s best scuba diving, big-game fishing, kayaking, and dolphin and whale watching. Visit the famous farmers market. Enjoy a shave ice or a cup of Kona coffee. Dine on a light snack or a gourmet meal, buy an inexpensive souvenir or a piece of fine art, book an activity, go for a swim or hang out at the beach. The pier is the official starting and finishing point of the Ironman World Championship (held annually in October), and a great place to watch the sunset. Everything you want and need is readily available in the heart of Kailua Kona town.

Banyan Tree 200 is conveniently located and a great place to stay while exploring the wonders of the Island of Hawaii, including Volcanoes National Park, Mauna Kea Observatory, coffee and macadamia nut farms, artist communities, and more.

To provide our guests with the highest level of service, we at Boundless Hawaii have merged with Elite Pacific. As a result of the recent change, our excellent customer reviews no longer appear online. However, we will continue to go above and beyond for our wonderful guests, by creating an unrivaled experience.

TA-086-648-2176-01
STVR-19-366710

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 76-6268 Alii Drive #200 have any available units?
76-6268 Alii Drive #200 has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 76-6268 Alii Drive #200 have?
Some of 76-6268 Alii Drive #200's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 76-6268 Alii Drive #200 currently offering any rent specials?
76-6268 Alii Drive #200 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 76-6268 Alii Drive #200 pet-friendly?
No, 76-6268 Alii Drive #200 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holualoa.
Does 76-6268 Alii Drive #200 offer parking?
Yes, 76-6268 Alii Drive #200 does offer parking.
Does 76-6268 Alii Drive #200 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 76-6268 Alii Drive #200 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 76-6268 Alii Drive #200 have a pool?
Yes, 76-6268 Alii Drive #200 has a pool.
Does 76-6268 Alii Drive #200 have accessible units?
No, 76-6268 Alii Drive #200 does not have accessible units.
Does 76-6268 Alii Drive #200 have units with dishwashers?
No, 76-6268 Alii Drive #200 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 76-6268 Alii Drive #200 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 76-6268 Alii Drive #200 has units with air conditioning.
