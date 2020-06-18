76-6268 Alii Drive #200

Amenities

Watch Dolphins from this Oceanfront 2BR Corner Unit, Banyan Tree 200 - Experience amazing views from every room of this gorgeous oceanfront condominium.



This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



You'll love waking up to the site and sounds of this ideal Hawaii condominium, which comfortably accommodates up to four guests. The beautifully furnished air conditioned living area comes with a flat-screen TV, Queen sized sleeper sofa and complimentary Wifi. The kitchen is fully equipped with all of the essential items needed for creating the perfect meal. The Master bedroom features a queen-sized bed, high speed ceiling fan, and TV with an attached bathroom. The second bedroom has a Queen bed, wall unit A/C and access to a full bathroom off the hallway. This is a very comfortable space for five people. Enjoy a cup of famous Kona Coffee from the lanai, which is visible from the living room, dining room, and kitchen. You’ll love watching the surfers and dolphins. The floor-to-ceiling windows allow for maximum ocean views and refreshing breezes.



This secure oceanfront complex has an oceanfront swimming pool with lounge chairs, as well as a jacuzzi. For your added convenience, there’s under-building parking with secure elevators. There is also a small store right across the street, stocked with everything from souvenirs and snacks, to drinks, toiletries, and other necessities.



Banyan 200 is conveniently located on Ali’i Drive, which is a great place to stroll along the beach or go snorkeling. You’ll love exploring the area and its many significant Hawaiian cultural landmarks. Both the Hulihee Palace and the Mokuaikaua Church are located on Ali’i Drive. King Kamehameha I spent his last years living near the current site of what is now the King Kamehameha's Kona Beach Hotel, until his passing in 1819. The Ahu'ena Heiau, located on the grounds of the hotel, is a reconstructed temple rebuilt by the late king and is on the register of National Historic Landmarks.



People-watch—and cruise ship-watch—from the Kailua-Kona Pier, where you’ll have access to Hawaii’s best scuba diving, big-game fishing, kayaking, and dolphin and whale watching. Visit the famous farmers market. Enjoy a shave ice or a cup of Kona coffee. Dine on a light snack or a gourmet meal, buy an inexpensive souvenir or a piece of fine art, book an activity, go for a swim or hang out at the beach. The pier is the official starting and finishing point of the Ironman World Championship (held annually in October), and a great place to watch the sunset. Everything you want and need is readily available in the heart of Kailua Kona town.



Banyan Tree 200 is conveniently located and a great place to stay while exploring the wonders of the Island of Hawaii, including Volcanoes National Park, Mauna Kea Observatory, coffee and macadamia nut farms, artist communities, and more.



To provide our guests with the highest level of service, we at Boundless Hawaii have merged with Elite Pacific. As a result of the recent change, our excellent customer reviews no longer appear online. However, we will continue to go above and beyond for our wonderful guests, by creating an unrivaled experience.



