75-6081 Alii Dr # P203 Alii Lani Townhomes

Alii Lani - Recently painted two bedroom/two bath 2nd floor unit at Alii Lani. Tucked within the property far enough to buffer traffic noise. Lush view from lanai, with privacy. Window A/C units in the living room and one bedroom.

Unit has a washer and dryer and comes with 2 designated parking stalls.



Property has 2 pools and BBQ area. Walking distance to town, shopping, restaurants and beaches.



*Please note that the house rules for Alii Lani do not permit over-sized trucks.



No smoking. No vaping. No pets. $1650.00 plus tax & utilities per month. Includes water and trash.

6 month minimum lease. Good references and credit check required.



Visit our website at https://rentals.clarkhawaii.com/vacancies/ to see available units, review requirements, download an application or apply on-line.



