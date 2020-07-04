All apartments in Holualoa
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:01 PM

75-6081 Alii Dr # P203 Alii Lani Townhomes

75-6081 Alii Drive · (808) 329-5300
Location

75-6081 Alii Drive, Holualoa, HI 96740
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 75-6081 Alii Dr # P203 Alii Lani Townhomes · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 794 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Alii Lani - Recently painted two bedroom/two bath 2nd floor unit at Alii Lani. Tucked within the property far enough to buffer traffic noise. Lush view from lanai, with privacy. Window A/C units in the living room and one bedroom.
Unit has a washer and dryer and comes with 2 designated parking stalls.

Property has 2 pools and BBQ area. Walking distance to town, shopping, restaurants and beaches.

*Please note that the house rules for Alii Lani do not permit over-sized trucks.

No smoking. No vaping. No pets. $1650.00 plus tax & utilities per month. Includes water and trash.
6 month minimum lease. Good references and credit check required.

Visit our website at https://rentals.clarkhawaii.com/vacancies/ to see available units, review requirements, download an application or apply on-line.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2808926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

