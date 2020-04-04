75-319 Omilo Place

Amenities

Stunning Ocean Views In Great Location - Stunning ocean views in great location with this well-built 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home. Conveniently located close to Keauhou or Kailua town yet very private.



Features include: Single level, open floor plan with tiled great room and dining area; central air condition; Owner owned photo voltaic and solar hot water.

Corian counter tops in kitchen. New stainless steel refrigerator and dual kitchen sink



Window coverings and hurricane shutters. Wood floors in bedroom and closets. Freshly painted interior walls and built in shelves. Lots of windows that shows off the ocean views from every room. Covered front lanai surrounded by flora and fruit trees. Recently installed composite decking that is low maintenance and designed to last!



The two car garage and laundry area feature extra storage. Fence and gates for security and privacy. Clean, bright, and move in ready. Landscaping includes papaya, lime, lemon, starfruit, tangerine, orange, banana, jasmine flower, hibiscus, gardenia, ixora palms, and an area with a raised bed garden for your favorite herbs and vegetables.

Furnishings in photos are not included with rental.



NO PETS - NO SMOKING



Rent: $2,400 per month + GE Tax + Utilities.

(Landscaping Included).



Alan Rudo, RS-81400

Elite Pacific Properties, LLC

www.elitepacific.com/rental

Cell: (808) 990-1688

Email: Alan@ElitePacific.com



