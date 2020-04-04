All apartments in Holualoa
75-319 Omilo Place
75-319 Omilo Place

75-319 Omilo Place · (808) 990-1688
Location

75-319 Omilo Place, Holualoa, HI 96740
Puapuaa 2 Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 75-319 Omilo Place · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
Stunning Ocean Views In Great Location - Stunning ocean views in great location with this well-built 3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home. Conveniently located close to Keauhou or Kailua town yet very private.

Features include: Single level, open floor plan with tiled great room and dining area; central air condition; Owner owned photo voltaic and solar hot water.
Corian counter tops in kitchen. New stainless steel refrigerator and dual kitchen sink

Window coverings and hurricane shutters. Wood floors in bedroom and closets. Freshly painted interior walls and built in shelves. Lots of windows that shows off the ocean views from every room. Covered front lanai surrounded by flora and fruit trees. Recently installed composite decking that is low maintenance and designed to last!

The two car garage and laundry area feature extra storage. Fence and gates for security and privacy. Clean, bright, and move in ready. Landscaping includes papaya, lime, lemon, starfruit, tangerine, orange, banana, jasmine flower, hibiscus, gardenia, ixora palms, and an area with a raised bed garden for your favorite herbs and vegetables.
Furnishings in photos are not included with rental.

NO PETS - NO SMOKING

Rent: $2,400 per month + GE Tax + Utilities.
(Landscaping Included).

Alan Rudo, RS-81400
Elite Pacific Properties, LLC
www.elitepacific.com/rental
Cell: (808) 990-1688
Email: Alan@ElitePacific.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5636155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75-319 Omilo Place have any available units?
75-319 Omilo Place has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75-319 Omilo Place have?
Some of 75-319 Omilo Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75-319 Omilo Place currently offering any rent specials?
75-319 Omilo Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75-319 Omilo Place pet-friendly?
No, 75-319 Omilo Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holualoa.
Does 75-319 Omilo Place offer parking?
Yes, 75-319 Omilo Place does offer parking.
Does 75-319 Omilo Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75-319 Omilo Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75-319 Omilo Place have a pool?
No, 75-319 Omilo Place does not have a pool.
Does 75-319 Omilo Place have accessible units?
No, 75-319 Omilo Place does not have accessible units.
Does 75-319 Omilo Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 75-319 Omilo Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 75-319 Omilo Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 75-319 Omilo Place has units with air conditioning.
