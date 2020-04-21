All apartments in Hilo
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:00 PM

355 Kalanianole Ave. #221 - 1, Orchid Manor

355 Kalanianaole St · (808) 987-7171
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

355 Kalanianaole St, Hilo, HI 96720
Waiakea Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 496 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Furnished studio on the second floor. Inventory includes queen size bed, sheets, towels, and dishes, etc.

The complex features a secure building, in-ground pool, on-site laundry, Hilo Bay views, Resident Manager, elevator & video security system.

Electric, gas, water, sewer, cable, INTERNET, trash and AIR CONDITIONING included.

Walk to beaches, parks, golfing, downtown.
NO SMOKING, NO PETS.
Appropriate taxes to be applied. Hi Taxpayer ID License: GE/TA-078-631-7312-01

Please email:
Tawny@JadeDream.com
Tawny Jade Bergman, REALTOR®, GRI
Principal Broker RB-19471
Jade Dream Properties, LLC RB-20920
PO Box 231 Papaikou, HI 96781
(808) 987-7171 ph
1(877) 834-9166 fax
Tawny@JadeDream.com email

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

