332 Keawe Street - 3

332 Keawe Street · (808) 987-7171
Location

332 Keawe Street, Hilo, HI 96720
Ponahawai Ahupua`a

Price and availability

Amenities

parking
microwave
internet access
furnished
range
oven
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED! Walk to everything. Groceries across the street, Farmers Market across the street, movies down the street, restaurants everywhere (and just down the stairs). Hilo Town shops. 1 br, 1 ba & kitchen with gas stove & full refrigerator above a popular restaurant right smack in downtown Hilo.

Water (& hot water), sewer & gas are included. Includes Electric (with a cap of $100/mo), basic cable & Internet.
$1750 Damage/Security Deposit.
You'll love the location of this charming unit.

NO PETS & NO SMOKING! Appropriate taxes to be applied.
GE-009-614-9504-01
Lanai enclosed w/o permit.

Tawny Jade Bergman, REALTOR®, GRI
Principal Broker RB-19471
Jade Dream Properties, LLC RB-20920
PO Box 231 Papaikou, HI 96781
Tawny@JadeDream.com
(808) 987-7171 phone (877) 834-9166 fax

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 332 Keawe Street - 3 have any available units?
332 Keawe Street - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hilo, HI.
What amenities does 332 Keawe Street - 3 have?
Some of 332 Keawe Street - 3's amenities include parking, microwave, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 332 Keawe Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
332 Keawe Street - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 Keawe Street - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 332 Keawe Street - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hilo.
Does 332 Keawe Street - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 332 Keawe Street - 3 does offer parking.
Does 332 Keawe Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 Keawe Street - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 Keawe Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 332 Keawe Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 332 Keawe Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 332 Keawe Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 332 Keawe Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 Keawe Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 332 Keawe Street - 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 332 Keawe Street - 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
