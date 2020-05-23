332 Keawe Street - 3

Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED! Walk to everything. Groceries across the street, Farmers Market across the street, movies down the street, restaurants everywhere (and just down the stairs). Hilo Town shops. 1 br, 1 ba & kitchen with gas stove & full refrigerator above a popular restaurant right smack in downtown Hilo.
Water (& hot water), sewer & gas are included. Includes Electric (with a cap of $100/mo), basic cable & Internet.
$1750 Damage/Security Deposit.
You'll love the location of this charming unit.
NO PETS & NO SMOKING! Appropriate taxes to be applied.
GE-009-614-9504-01
Lanai enclosed w/o permit.
Tawny Jade Bergman, REALTOR®, GRI
Principal Broker RB-19471
Jade Dream Properties, LLC RB-20920
PO Box 231 Papaikou, HI 96781
Tawny@JadeDream.com
(808) 987-7171 phone (877) 834-9166 fax