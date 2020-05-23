332 Keawe Street - 3

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED! Walk to everything. Groceries across the street, Farmers Market across the street, movies down the street, restaurants everywhere (and just down the stairs). Hilo Town shops. 1 br, 1 ba & kitchen with gas stove & full refrigerator above a popular restaurant right smack in downtown Hilo.



Water (& hot water), sewer & gas are included. Includes Electric (with a cap of $100/mo), basic cable & Internet.

$1750 Damage/Security Deposit.

You'll love the location of this charming unit.



NO PETS & NO SMOKING! Appropriate taxes to be applied.

GE-009-614-9504-01

Lanai enclosed w/o permit.



