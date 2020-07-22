Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

97 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Heeia, HI

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-045 Heeia Street
46-045 Heeia St, Heeia, HI
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
2697 sqft
ALII SHORES HOME in KANEOHE - There is no better way than waking up in a home planted between the Koolau mountains and the ocean. This 5 bedroom 3 bath home consists of 3 suites and two bedrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-204 yacht club st
46-204 Yacht Club Street, Heeia, HI
1 Bedroom
$5,239
1600 sqft
Home is located overlooking the beautiful waters of Alii Shores in Kaneohe! Windward shopping Mall and many other convenient stores are located within walking distance. Upscale Neighborhood, non smoking environment inside or outside.
1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-230 Waikalua Road Hale
45-230 Waikalua Road, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,789
820 sqft
Waikalua Road Hale - Property Id: 254079 A really nice and clean 3 bedroom and 1 full-bath Hale in the center of Kaneohe is now available for long-term lease.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-070 Konane Pl. #3502
46-070 Konane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
960 sqft
2 BED, 2 BATH CONDO W/GARAGE IN KANEOHE - Rarely Available Lower Corner Unit in Poha Kea Point! 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom with garage. Single-level, ground unit means no climbing stairs and easy vehicle access for loading/unloading.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-175 Lilipuna Road
45-175 Lilipuna Road, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1928 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with incredible views of the Ocean and Koolau Mountains! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-1063 Emepela Way #6A
46-1063 Emepela Way, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
717 sqft
46-1063 Emepela Way #6A Available 07/30/20 Partly furnished 2-bedroom 1-bath townhouse with 1 parking at Haiku Point, Kaneohe - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1988 Sq Footage: 717 Sq Ft.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-341 Kahuhipa St
46-341 Kahuhipa Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1400 sqft
50% OFF 1ST MONTH RENT SPECIAL | RECENTLY UPDATED! HAIKU VILLAGE | REQUEST TO VIEW THIS 3BD/2BA HOME!! | COMPLETE THE PRE-QUALIFICATION QUESTIONNAIRE! | KANEOHE-WINDWARD - COVID-19 UPDATE: Due to the recent impact of COVID-19, the well-being of our

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-283 Kahuhipa Street
46-283 Kahuhipa Street, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
910 sqft
Haiku Hale - Kaneohe Condo 3/2/2 - Call if you want to see the unit 808-741-5656.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-65 Konohiki Street
46-65 Konohiki Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1258 sqft
Amazing views of Kaneohe Bay, Ko'olau Mountains. This is a great location with close proximity to MCBH and/or Windward Mall. Recent renovations include a new kitchen and bathroom upgrades.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-1002 Emepela Way
46-1002 Emepela Way, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
736 sqft
Come see this cheery newly remodeled ground floor unit with moutain views.Security screen door is an aluminum framed door with black epoxy coat.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-458 Pua Inia St
45-458 Pua Inia Street, Kaneohe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
2076 sqft
Beautiful pet-friendly 4 bedrooms 2 bathroom single story home with large fenced in yard.
1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-621 Koaie Pl.
45-621 Koai'e Place, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1643 sqft
Beautiful Kaneohe Woods-3BD/2.5BA/GARAGE - TEXT OR CALL JUSTIN FRAGIAO (RS#82818) @ (808) 383-6570 TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS Move-in Ready!!! DESCRIPTION: This exceptionally maintained and spacious home in beautiful Kaneohe features 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
99-1440 Aiea Heights Drive #1
99-1440 Aiea Heights Drive, Aiea, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1318 sqft
Comfortable and Spacious Town home in Aiea with Carport - 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 2 car carport Up in the heights, split level townhome in the breezy and tranquil community of Aiea Lani Estates.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
333 North Kalaheo A
333 N Kalaheo Ave, Honolulu County, HI
Studio
$2,600
Amazing Studio across Kailua's Kalama Beach. Private, Quiet, PV Solar and AC! - Come see this beautifully decorated fully furnished LARGE studio with full kitchen, private yard, private entrance and private outdoor patio.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
14 Aulike Street
14 Aulike Street, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1171 sqft
Central Kailua location with breezes & views of the mountains and sea! Clean & fresh 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with updated bathrooms and kitchen, newer appliances, tankless water heater, carpet, paint & fixtures.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
1513 Ulueki Place
1513 Ulueki Place, Honolulu County, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,550
2070 sqft
1513 Ulueki Place Available 08/19/20 Kailua- 4/2 Olomana House w/ Yard! - 4 bed 2 baths Spacious Kailua/Olomana Private Home w/ Yard! This 4BR/2BA single-family home is centrally located in Kailua -- near Pali, H3, Likelike, and Kamehameha

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
1020 Aoloa Place, #111B
1020 Aoloa Place, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1200 sqft
Kailua's Resort Community: Windard Cove - 3BR/2BA/2PKG - Pet Friendly! - Come home to resort living and tropical gardens in this gorgeously remodeled condo in the Windward Cove complex in Kailua.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
322 Aoloa Street #801
322 Aoloa Street, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1286 sqft
Renovated 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, 2 PKG Ocean view condo in Kailua - Renovated kitchen and bathrooms 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condominium in Kailua with ocean view. Unit has two reserved parking stalls and Washer/Dryer in the unit.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
44-145 Mikiola Dr.
44-145 Mikiola Drive, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1060 sqft
44-145 Mikiola Dr. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful House on a Hill with Ocean and Mountain Views - AVAILABLE ON 8/1! Text or call Justin Fragiao (RS#82818) @ (808) 383-6570 or Julie Nurre' (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 to schedule showings.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
497 Kailua Rd #2106
497 Kailua Road, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1270 sqft
497 Kailua Rd #2106 Available 08/01/20 Hidden Gem at Ka Malanai @ Kailua - AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 1,2020! Text or call Justin Fragiao (RS#82818) @ (808) 383-6570 or Julie Nurre (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 to schedule showings.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-004 Bayside Place
45-004 Bayside Pl, Kaneohe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$5,100
2240 sqft
45-004 Bayside Place Available 09/01/20 4 bedroom, 3 bath with private dock and spectacular ocean views in Kaneohe! - $5,100/mo | Un-furnished KEY FEATURES Bedrooms: 4 Bed Bathrooms: 3 Bath Enclosed Garage Natural Stone & Wood Floors Split

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-665 Haamaile St
45-665 Haamaile Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1524 sqft
Breathtaking views of the Ko'olau Mountain Range will be yours in this home. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. 2 Car garage. Spacious living area and a large kitchen. The Lanai from both upper floors face the mountains for a panoramic view.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
437 Kailua Road
437 Kailua Road, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,700
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available July 1, 2020. This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath luxury condo with 1 covered parking space located in Building 6 of KA MALANAI. The parking space is covered & very close to the elevator. The unit is approx. 719 sq. ft. of living space.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
828 Oneawa Street
828 Oneawa Street, Honolulu County, HI
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
1869 sqft
A very nice home located in the Coconut Grove area of Kailua, this Spacious 4 bed 2-bath home is situated in one of Kailua's most desirable neighborhoods. A short 15 min walk to the World-Famous Kailua Beach and minutes from beautiful Kailua Town.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Heeia, HI

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Heeia should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Heeia may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Heeia. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

