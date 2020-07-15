Apartment List
HI
heeia
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

100 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Heeia, HI

Finding an apartment in Heeia that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-045 Heeia Street
46-045 Heeia St, Heeia, HI
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
2697 sqft
ALII SHORES HOME in KANEOHE - There is no better way than waking up in a home planted between the Koolau mountains and the ocean. This 5 bedroom 3 bath home consists of 3 suites and two bedrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-204 yacht club st
46-204 Yacht Club Street, Heeia, HI
1 Bedroom
$5,239
1600 sqft
Home is located overlooking the beautiful waters of Alii Shores in Kaneohe! Windward shopping Mall and many other convenient stores are located within walking distance. Upscale Neighborhood, non smoking environment inside or outside.
Results within 1 mile of Heeia

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kahaluu
47-528 Hui Iwa Street, #A
47-528 Hui Iwa Street, Ahuimanu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
Kaneohe 2 bed / 1 bath Duplex w/ utl. incl. - Hui Iwa St. (Temple Valley - Kaneohe) 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath w/ elec., water & sewer included $1995/Mo FEATURES Property Type: Duplex Year Built: 2009 Unit Sq.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-1063 Emepela Way #6A
46-1063 Emepela Way, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
717 sqft
46-1063 Emepela Way #6A Available 07/30/20 Partly furnished 2-bedroom 1-bath townhouse with 1 parking at Haiku Point, Kaneohe - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1988 Sq Footage: 717 Sq Ft.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-060 Konane Pl #3621
46-060 Konane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1000 sqft
Poha Kea Point with Bay & Mountain Views - Pet friendly unit with garage, $2650 a month includes water/sewer/trash/parking/pool/clubhouse/tennis courts.. call Belinda at 808-741-5656 available now with new painted interior walls,.

1 of 56

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kahaluu
47-316C Hui Iwa Street, #603
47-316C Hui Iwa St, Ahuimanu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1474 sqft
Pet Friendly: 3-bed, 2-bath Town home in Temple Valley avail now! - Now available for rent at Temple Valley's popular Hokuloa complex-3-bed, 2-bath unit is beautifully maintained and features an attached garage, a designated laundry space, private

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-230 Waikalua Road Hale
45-230 Waikalua Road, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,789
820 sqft
Waikalua Road Hale - Property Id: 254079 A really nice and clean 3 bedroom and 1 full-bath Hale in the center of Kaneohe is now available for long-term lease.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-341 Kahuhipa St
46-341 Kahuhipa Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1400 sqft
50% OFF 1ST MONTH RENT SPECIAL | RECENTLY UPDATED! HAIKU VILLAGE | REQUEST TO VIEW THIS 3BD/2BA HOME!! | COMPLETE THE PRE-QUALIFICATION QUESTIONNAIRE! | KANEOHE-WINDWARD - COVID-19 UPDATE: Due to the recent impact of COVID-19, the well-being of our

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-283 Kahuhipa Street
46-283 Kahuhipa Street, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
910 sqft
Haiku Hale - Kaneohe Condo 3/2/2 - Call if you want to see the unit 808-741-5656.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-070 Konane Pl. #3502
46-070 Konane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
960 sqft
2 BED, 2 BATH CONDO W/GARAGE IN KANEOHE - Rarely Available Lower Corner Unit in Poha Kea Point! 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom with garage. Single-level, ground unit means no climbing stairs and easy vehicle access for loading/unloading.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-175 Lilipuna Road
45-175 Lilipuna Road, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1928 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with incredible views of the Ocean and Koolau Mountains! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-1002 Emepela Way
46-1002 Emepela Way, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
736 sqft
Come see this cheery newly remodeled ground floor unit with moutain views.Security screen door is an aluminum framed door with black epoxy coat.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-458 Pua Inia St
45-458 Pua Inia Street, Kaneohe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
2076 sqft
Beautiful pet-friendly 4 bedrooms 2 bathroom single story home with large fenced in yard.
Results within 5 miles of Heeia

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
99-1440 Aiea Heights Drive #1
99-1440 Aiea Heights Drive, Aiea, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1318 sqft
Comfortable and Spacious Town home in Aiea with Carport - 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 2 car carport Up in the heights, split level townhome in the breezy and tranquil community of Aiea Lani Estates.

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kahaluu
47-337 Lulani Street
47-337 Lulani Street, Kahaluu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1919 sqft
47-337 Lulani Street Available 08/08/20 $3,600 2-BR, 2-Bath LULANI ST, AWESOME OCEAN VIEWS - Imagine standing on your deck next to your gas fire pit looking out on the ocean at sunset.

1 of 33

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
280 Pouli Road
280 Pouli Road, Honolulu County, HI
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2022 sqft
A newly renovated single family home with detached studio. New lighting, flooring, paint, and much more.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
322 Aoloa Street #801
322 Aoloa Street, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1286 sqft
Renovated 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, 2 PKG Ocean view condo in Kailua - Renovated kitchen and bathrooms 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condominium in Kailua with ocean view. Unit has two reserved parking stalls and Washer/Dryer in the unit.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
1020 Aoloa Place, #111B
1020 Aoloa Place, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1200 sqft
Kailua's Resort Community: Windard Cove - 3BR/2BA/2PKG - Pet Friendly! - Come home to resort living and tropical gardens in this gorgeously remodeled condo in the Windward Cove complex in Kailua.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-665 Haamaile St
45-665 Haamaile Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1524 sqft
Breathtaking views of the Ko'olau Mountain Range will be yours in this home. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. 2 Car garage. Spacious living area and a large kitchen. The Lanai from both upper floors face the mountains for a panoramic view.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
820 Oneawa Street
820 Oneawa Street, Honolulu County, HI
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
1940 sqft
VERY NICE 5 Bed HOME CLOSE TO KAILUA TOWN This home is located in the Coconut Grove area of Kailua and is situated in one of Kailua's most desirable neighborhoods. Walking distance to Kailua Beach and a short 5-min drive to beautiful Kailua town.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
14 Aulike Street
14 Aulike Street, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1171 sqft
Central Kailua location with breezes & views of the mountains and sea! Clean & fresh 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with updated bathrooms and kitchen, newer appliances, tankless water heater, carpet, paint & fixtures.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
539 N. Kainalu Drive
539 North Kainalu Drive, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1725 sqft
Immaculate Island Style Home Just Two Blocks from Kailua Beach - One Block to Kailua Beach Access! Beautiful moss rock wall and large driveway welcomes you and your family or roommate into this bright island style charming home situated in the

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
437 Kailua Road
437 Kailua Road, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,700
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available July 1, 2020. This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath luxury condo with 1 covered parking space located in Building 6 of KA MALANAI. The parking space is covered & very close to the elevator. The unit is approx. 719 sq. ft. of living space.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
413-A Kihapai St
413 Kihapai St, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
600 sqft
This move-in ready, charming home in the beach town of Kailua is available July 26! It has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and is fully furnished with futon couch, closed entertainment center, cabinets, beds, linens and dressers.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Heeia, HI

Finding an apartment in Heeia that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

