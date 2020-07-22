Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

156 Apartments for rent in Heeia, HI with pools

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-369 Haiku Rd. -D9
46-369 Haiku Road, Heeia, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1385 sqft
New remodeled private and tranquil townhome in Eden at Haiku Woods. Soaring ceilings, huge picture windows, swimming pool, spa & sauna, all in an incredible rain forest setting. 2-garaged parking stalls. Close to MCBH and easy access to H-3 and Pali.
Results within 1 mile of Heeia

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-070 Konane Pl. #3502
46-070 Konane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
960 sqft
2 BED, 2 BATH CONDO W/GARAGE IN KANEOHE - Rarely Available Lower Corner Unit in Poha Kea Point! 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom with garage. Single-level, ground unit means no climbing stairs and easy vehicle access for loading/unloading.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-318 Haiku Road #56
46-318 Haiku Road, Kaneohe, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,200
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Haiku Gardens - Desirable Haiku Garden: Renovated, 1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, 2 parking. This townhome features a very spacious living room/dining/kitchen, & open loft-master bdrm.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-039 ALIIANELA PL., #1826 PUU ALII 1-3A
46-039 Aliianela Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bed/2 Bath/2 Assigned Parking - -Property Address- 46-039 Aliianela Place #1826 PUU ALII PHASE I KANEOHE, HI 96744 Aloha! Due to Honolulu’s new social distancing rules, we are conducting only private showings until the “Stay-at-Home” order has

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-283 Kahuhipa Street
46-283 Kahuhipa Street, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
910 sqft
Haiku Hale - Kaneohe Condo 3/2/2 - Call if you want to see the unit 808-741-5656.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-315 Lilipuna Road
45-315 Lilipuna Road, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
975 sqft
CALL FOR APPOINTMENT: 808-941-9411 ext 1155 Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant. 1.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-65 Konohiki Street
46-65 Konohiki Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1258 sqft
Amazing views of Kaneohe Bay, Ko'olau Mountains. This is a great location with close proximity to MCBH and/or Windward Mall. Recent renovations include a new kitchen and bathroom upgrades.

1 of 29

Last updated July 19 at 09:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-075 Aliipapa Place #1423
46-075 Aliipapa Pl, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1006 sqft
Beautiful Views* Excellent Location* Spacious - Enjoy a rarely available 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse with New flooring, New appliances, walk-in closet, and updated counters, ample parking with enclosed garage, parking stall, driveway, and guest
Results within 5 miles of Heeia

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
410 Kaha Street
410 Kaha Street, Honolulu County, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,250
410 Kaha Street Available 09/01/20 4 bedroom with large yard and POOL, 5 minute walk to the beach. - Newly remodeled interior and exterior. Gated, very large 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with a huge enclosed yard.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
99-1440 Aiea Heights Drive #1
99-1440 Aiea Heights Drive, Aiea, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1318 sqft
Comfortable and Spacious Town home in Aiea with Carport - 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 2 car carport Up in the heights, split level townhome in the breezy and tranquil community of Aiea Lani Estates.

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
60 Pilipu Place
60 Pilipu Place, Honolulu County, HI
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2801 sqft
Kailua Beachside on Oahu (Fully furnished 4 BR/4 BA w/pool) - Set on a private road with private beach access, Kailua Beachside is a 4BD/4BA (over 2,800 square feet) estate home that has been extensively remodeled and well-cared for.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
51 Kaumana Place
51 Kaumana Place, Honolulu County, HI
6 Bedrooms
$22,000
4500 sqft
Helen's Beach House in Kailua (Fully furnished 6 BR/6 BA w/pool) - With access to the world-famous Kailua Beach and its turquoise waters being just four houses away and shops, restaurants and grocery nearby, the location of Helen's Beach House could

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-535 Luluku Road Apt I-2
45-535 Luluku Road, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
853 sqft
(Video Tour) Beautifully Remodeled Na Pali Gardens Condo! - Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with a huge 500 sq ft fenced yard and a big covered lanai overlooking the Ko'Olau mountains.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
44-374 Olina Street #5
44-374 Olina Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1300 sqft
Yacht Club Knolls - Click on any of the photos above for additional pictures! - This townhouse is so spacious it feels like a single family home. This townhouse is located at the entrance of the complex right next to the Association Pool.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
14 Aulike Street
14 Aulike Street, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1171 sqft
Central Kailua location with breezes & views of the mountains and sea! Clean & fresh 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment with updated bathrooms and kitchen, newer appliances, tankless water heater, carpet, paint & fixtures.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
322 Aoloa St Apt 804
322 Aoloa St, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,400
713 sqft
322 Aoloa St Apt 804 Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Views: Windward Passage - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 1 Parking in Kailua - Remodeled one bedroom one-bathroom apartment located in Windward Passage available for rent.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
1020 Aoloa Place, #111B
1020 Aoloa Place, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1200 sqft
Kailua's Resort Community: Windard Cove - 3BR/2BA/2PKG - Pet Friendly! - Come home to resort living and tropical gardens in this gorgeously remodeled condo in the Windward Cove complex in Kailua.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
322 Aoloa Street #801
322 Aoloa Street, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1286 sqft
Renovated 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, 2 PKG Ocean view condo in Kailua - Renovated kitchen and bathrooms 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom condominium in Kailua with ocean view. Unit has two reserved parking stalls and Washer/Dryer in the unit.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
44-136 Hako Street
44-136 Hako Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,125
1616 sqft
Unit has been painted it is not blue anymore. Conner unit with a nice closed in lanai area and great large grass area in front of townhouse. Renovated in 2016. Close to KMCB. Two story unit. Lost of storage. Tenant occupied but very easy to see.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
1015 Aoloa Place #313 - 1
1015 Aoloa Place, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This breezy 2/2 END UNIT with 2 covered parking has 2 lanais overlooking the gardens and pool below. Private gardens behind you allow you to relax and enjoy your own piece of paradise.

1 of 25

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
308 Maluniu Avenue
308 Maluniu Avenue, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1938 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath Pool home located near Kailua Beach Park and just a short walk to Kailua town. kitchen is newer with granite countertops, the house has an inground pool that offers a lot of privacy for Coconut Grove.
Results within 10 miles of Heeia

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Honolulu
710 Lunalilo St Apt 1205
710 Lunalilo Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,600
507 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Highly Desirable and rarely available, LUNALILO TOWER near the Queen's Medical Center Campus. Studio with lanai and great city views Full-sized Washer/Dryer in unit; F/S Refrigerator, range, oven. Central A/C.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
1206 Laukahi Street A2
1206 Laukahi Street, East Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2 bedrooms in Kahala area - Property Id: 300721 Fully renovated 2 bedrooms with all the new appliances, swimming pool, split A/C. Conveniently location. Good school districts for elementary, middle, and high school.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Honolulu
225 Queen St 15F
225 Queen Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
743 sqft
Unit 15F Available 08/01/20 Utilities Included at Harbor Square - Property Id: 305118 Partially furnished (appliances only) 2 bedrooms, 2 baths & 1 parking condo, on the 15th floor located at 225 Queen Street.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Heeia, HI

Finding apartments with a pool in Heeia means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Heeia could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

