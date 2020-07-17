All apartments in Hawaiian Paradise Park
Find more places like 15-1646 21st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hawaiian Paradise Park, HI
/
15-1646 21st Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

15-1646 21st Street

15-1646 21st Avenue · (808) 935-4152
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

15-1646 21st Avenue, Hawaiian Paradise Park, HI 96749
Keaau Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15-1646 21st Street · Avail. now

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1584 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Beautifully Renovated! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is beautifully renovated in Hawaiian Paradise Park. The kitchen has ample storage and stainless steel appliances. The laundry room is directly off the dining area and boasts a large washer and dryer. Luxury waterproof plank flooring is featured throughout the home, which provides for easy care and low maintenance. Modern style ceiling fans cool each of the 3 bedrooms and living room. Two car carport is partially enclosed with nice storage area within pump room.

Applicant to do their own due diligence in determining the best source of internet and television.
Hawaii County does not provide rubbish pick-up. Service providers may be contracted for this, or most island residents simply haul their own rubbish to the landfill for free.

Directions: In HPP, down Kaloli Drive, right on 21st Avenue, house is located halfway in on the right.

DO NOT ACCESS property without the Property Manager. The drive-by is intended to help the applicant determine the property is situated in a desired location with acceptable surroundings/neighborhood.
Showings are scheduled for approved applicants only - after the drive-by, if interest prevails, please complete an application in order to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5886687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15-1646 21st Street have any available units?
15-1646 21st Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15-1646 21st Street have?
Some of 15-1646 21st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15-1646 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
15-1646 21st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15-1646 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 15-1646 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawaiian Paradise Park.
Does 15-1646 21st Street offer parking?
Yes, 15-1646 21st Street offers parking.
Does 15-1646 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15-1646 21st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15-1646 21st Street have a pool?
No, 15-1646 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 15-1646 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 15-1646 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15-1646 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15-1646 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15-1646 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15-1646 21st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 15-1646 21st Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hilo, HI
Hawaiian Beaches, HI
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity