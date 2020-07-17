15-1646 21st Street

Amenities

Beautifully Renovated! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is beautifully renovated in Hawaiian Paradise Park. The kitchen has ample storage and stainless steel appliances. The laundry room is directly off the dining area and boasts a large washer and dryer. Luxury waterproof plank flooring is featured throughout the home, which provides for easy care and low maintenance. Modern style ceiling fans cool each of the 3 bedrooms and living room. Two car carport is partially enclosed with nice storage area within pump room.



Applicant to do their own due diligence in determining the best source of internet and television.

Hawaii County does not provide rubbish pick-up. Service providers may be contracted for this, or most island residents simply haul their own rubbish to the landfill for free.



Directions: In HPP, down Kaloli Drive, right on 21st Avenue, house is located halfway in on the right.



DO NOT ACCESS property without the Property Manager. The drive-by is intended to help the applicant determine the property is situated in a desired location with acceptable surroundings/neighborhood.

Showings are scheduled for approved applicants only - after the drive-by, if interest prevails, please complete an application in order to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5886687)