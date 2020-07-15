72-129 Kaulu Street #4

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pool air conditioning ceiling fan concierge

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse concierge pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court yoga

Four Seasons Resort Hualalai Split-Level Luxury Condo, Private Yard: 129D Ka'Ulu - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.



Experience the magic of the Big Island in this flawless luxury Kona villa, situated in the exclusive Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, just a short stroll from the resort center’s beach and amenities. 129D Ka’Ulu features airy spaces with soaring ceilings, soothing earth tones, and stylish décor, as well as golf course and Mount Hualalai views. Ideal for families and other groups seeking a generous amount of outdoor living space, the condo’s split-level layout and coveted end-unit location offer the unique advantages of an upper lanai that brings in exceptionally abundant natural light, a second wall of glass downstairs offering more light, only one shared wall, a lower lanai with seating on a capacious deck, and a fenced-in yard beyond.



A wall of pocket doors in the villa’s living area disappears, revealing the top-floor covered lanai with a barbecue grill, open-air dining area, and lounge seating, where guests can watch the sunset and glimpse the brilliant blues of the Pacific. The open-concept floor plan translates to an indoor-outdoor living experience that can also be enjoyed from the modern, beautifully appointed kitchen and the lovely formal dining space for eight. The home additionally boasts air conditioning, ceiling fans, wireless internet, smart flat screen television, and a washer and dryer.



The master bedroom at 129D Ka’Ulu offers a California king bed, lanai access and an en suite bath with a deep tub, separate shower, and relaxing outdoor shower garden. It opens to a bonus living room with a wet bar, which in turn also flows out to the lanai. Each of the other two inviting bedrooms has its own lanai access and an adjacent full bath.



Located in a gated community with 24-hour security, the villa comes complete with a six-seater and a four-seater golf cart, perfect for exploring the resort area. Beach towels and chairs, a beach umbrella, snorkel gear, and boogie boards are also provided for guest use.



This fabulous Kailua-Kona condo enables guests to easily access stunning beaches like Makalawena and Kua Bay. A short drive also leads to the restaurants and shops of Kona Town, the scenic Mauna Lani golf courses, adventures such as a night dive with manta rays, and attractions such as the Puako petroglyphs. Guests interested in a day trip will also find natural wonders like Volcanoes National Park and Akaka Falls State Park.



Paradise awaits! Guests have the opportunity to enjoy world class hotel services and amenities at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai. Payment of daily resort fees, not included in the rate, is required to gain access to these amenities, but is not mandatory when you book. Hotel services and amenities include:

- Hualalai Sports Club & Spa

- Resort-wide Charge Card and Account

- Club Concierge Services, dedicated to creating special experiences for all registered guests

- Hotel Pools and Services (Access to pool deck chaise lounges is restricted for all guests during periods of peak occupancy. Beachfront and pool deck adjacent chaise lounge seating available at all times)

- Championship Golf Course

- Tennis Club

- Hale Nalu (Ocean Activity Center)

- Ka‘upulehu Cultural Center

- Kids For All Seasons

- Hotel Restaurants (Open to the public)

- Hotel Beaches (Open to the public)



Once your reservation with us is confirmed, Four Seasons Resort Hualalai’s Club Concierge group will work with you directly to determine your preference regarding amenities access. Seasonally adjusted resort fees, paid directly to the resort, are calculated per person per day and are based on the age of each guest. Current resort fees are: Infants: Free (ages 0-4), Children: $32.50-$100 (ages 5-13), Adults: $65-$200 (Ages 14+). All guests in your party (not to exceed maximum occupancy) must either opt in or out as a group. The group may opt in for selected consecutive days (minimum of two days required) rather than for the entirety of the stay. Resort services, amenities and fees are subject to change at any time. Please inquire directly with the resort for the fees during your desired travel dates.



Every Elite Pacific booking with Luxury Specialist Mark LeRoy Includes:

- Meticulously inspected home

- Guided unit orientation and tour

- Local team with property and area expertise

- Access to property-specific concierge service options (grocery shopping, housekeeping, private yoga, personal chefs, etc.)

- Guest support throughout your stay



We are here to answer your questions, process your booking, accommodate special requests, greet you when you arrive, and arrange for a spectacular stay. Reach out and relax; let us handle it from here.



Please note that a mandatory mid-stay cleaning fee of $210 plus tax applies to all stays of 14 days or longer.

Standard occupancy for this property is six guests. There will be an extra fee for additional guests over the standard occupancy.



If interested, please call 1.800.882.9828 or email bookings@elitepacific.com and we'll be happy to assist you!



TA-192-191-7440-01

STVR-20-396789



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5844204)