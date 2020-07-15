All apartments in Hawaii County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

68-1025 N Kaniku Drive #312

68-1025 N Kaniku Dr · (800) 882-9828 ext. 1
Location

68-1025 N Kaniku Dr, Hawaii County, HI 96743
Ouli Ahupua`a

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 68-1025 N Kaniku Drive #312 · Avail. now

$10,000

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2752 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Single-level luxury home in the Villages at Mauna Lani, Hale Kanani (Big Island) - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

A single-level luxury home in the Villages at Mauna Lani, Hale Kanani provides easy access to remote beaches, five-star restaurants, and excellent shopping. Everyone in your group will enjoy the relaxed island-style elegance of this Hawaiian hideaway.

Hale Kanani’s grand entrance leads to an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, fine finishes and furnishings, and beautiful Hawaiian art. The well-appointed gourmet kitchen with bar seating and upgraded appliances will inspire you to prepare meals at home with the rest of the group nearby in the inviting living space. The master bedroom features a sumptuous king bed; an en suite bath with dual sinks, a jacuzzi tub, and a separate walk-in shower; and a private open-air garden shower. Down the hall, each of the other two welcoming bedrooms has a comfortable queen bed and a spacious en suite bathroom.

Outside, Hale Kanani offers a lovely garden lanai with a grill, refrigerator, sink, and outdoor dining space. A golf cart, two bicycles, Tommy Bahama beach chairs, boogie boards, snorkels and masks, swim goggles, sand toys, and a wagon are furnished for guest use. Guests of Hale Kanani also have access to the Villages’ recreation center, which includes a freshwater pool, hot tub, exercise room with cardio and weight equipment, and clubhouse pavilion with catering kitchen (which may be reserved, although restrictions may apply).

Ideally situated in the upscale west Hawaii beach community of Mauna Lani, Hale Kanani enables guests to quickly access Kohala Coast beaches such as Pauoa Bay, Holoholokai Beach Park, and Hapuna Beach. Less than five minutes away, you’ll also find exceptional golf at Francis Brown Golf Course, Hapuna Golf Course, and Mauna Kea Golf Course. Attractions such as the Puako Petroglyph Archeological Preserve are also nearby, as well as numerous dining and shopping options. This gorgeous home provides the ultimate setting in which to experience Hawaii’s captivating spirit!

Please note that we require a seven-night minimum stay during the holidays. Christmas reservations must check out by 10 a.m. on December 27, and New Year's reservations may check in on December 27 or later for a week. There is a 14-night minimum to book both Christmas and New Year's.

Please also note that that this home has central air conditioning throughout, which should not be set below 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Please help us conserve energy by turning the temperature up on each of the three thermostats when leaving the home.

If interested, please call 1.800.882.9828 or email bookings@elitepacific.com and we'll be happy to assist you!

TA-201-348-0960-01
STVR-19-361270

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5842120)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

