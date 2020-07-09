15-1288 28th Avenue, Unit B

Amenities
** This unit is available if you see this ad**
Experience picturesque mornings overlooking the rainforest in Hawaiian Paradise Park. A magnificent home that accommodates for a household's with extended family or with multiple generations.
This massive five-bedroom two-bathroom home is located on a dead-end road on Shower Drive, provides convenience and comfort for its residents. Beautiful upper-level hangout features high-vaulted ceilings and rustic wood-panel walls create a peaceful atmosphere for everyone. Each bedroom has its own color and character.
Open kitchen with a custom tiled kitchen island, plenty of counter space, and brand new stainless steel range.
Pet-Friendly- upon management approval ($300 pet fee per pet).
$2200.00 + GE Tax per month
$2200.00 Security deposit is required upon lease execution.
The tenant will be responsible for utilities (electric, water, and yard maintenance)
If interested in this property, please visit locallocalhome.com and complete a rental application for each adult in the household. There will be a $48.00 non-refundable application fee.
Local Local Homes
16-566 Keaau Pahoa Road, Suite 188
Keaau, Hawaii 96749