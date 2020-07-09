15-1288 28th Avenue, Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

** This unit is available if you see this ad**



Experience picturesque mornings overlooking the rainforest in Hawaiian Paradise Park. A magnificent home that accommodates for a household's with extended family or with multiple generations.



This massive five-bedroom two-bathroom home is located on a dead-end road on Shower Drive, provides convenience and comfort for its residents. Beautiful upper-level hangout features high-vaulted ceilings and rustic wood-panel walls create a peaceful atmosphere for everyone. Each bedroom has its own color and character.



Open kitchen with a custom tiled kitchen island, plenty of counter space, and brand new stainless steel range.



Pet-Friendly- upon management approval ($300 pet fee per pet).



$2200.00 + GE Tax per month

$2200.00 Security deposit is required upon lease execution.

The tenant will be responsible for utilities (electric, water, and yard maintenance)



If interested in this property, please visit locallocalhome.com and complete a rental application for each adult in the household. There will be a $48.00 non-refundable application fee.



Local Local Homes

16-566 Keaau Pahoa Road, Suite 188

Keaau, Hawaii 96749