Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:46 PM

15-1288 28th Avenue, Unit B

15-1288 28th Avenue · (808) 498-0515
Location

15-1288 28th Avenue, Hawaii County, HI 96749
Keaau Ahupua`a

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2048 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
** This unit is available if you see this ad**

Experience picturesque mornings overlooking the rainforest in Hawaiian Paradise Park. A magnificent home that accommodates for a household's with extended family or with multiple generations.

This massive five-bedroom two-bathroom home is located on a dead-end road on Shower Drive, provides convenience and comfort for its residents. Beautiful upper-level hangout features high-vaulted ceilings and rustic wood-panel walls create a peaceful atmosphere for everyone. Each bedroom has its own color and character.

Open kitchen with a custom tiled kitchen island, plenty of counter space, and brand new stainless steel range.

Pet-Friendly- upon management approval ($300 pet fee per pet).

$2200.00 + GE Tax per month
$2200.00 Security deposit is required upon lease execution.
The tenant will be responsible for utilities (electric, water, and yard maintenance)

If interested in this property, please visit locallocalhome.com and complete a rental application for each adult in the household. There will be a $48.00 non-refundable application fee.

Local Local Homes
16-566 Keaau Pahoa Road, Suite 188
Keaau, Hawaii 96749

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15-1288 28th Avenue, Unit B have any available units?
15-1288 28th Avenue, Unit B has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15-1288 28th Avenue, Unit B have?
Some of 15-1288 28th Avenue, Unit B's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15-1288 28th Avenue, Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
15-1288 28th Avenue, Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15-1288 28th Avenue, Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 15-1288 28th Avenue, Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 15-1288 28th Avenue, Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 15-1288 28th Avenue, Unit B offers parking.
Does 15-1288 28th Avenue, Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15-1288 28th Avenue, Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15-1288 28th Avenue, Unit B have a pool?
No, 15-1288 28th Avenue, Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 15-1288 28th Avenue, Unit B have accessible units?
No, 15-1288 28th Avenue, Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 15-1288 28th Avenue, Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 15-1288 28th Avenue, Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15-1288 28th Avenue, Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 15-1288 28th Avenue, Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
