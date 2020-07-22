Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:01 PM

31 Apartments for rent in Haleiwa, HI with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Haleiwa offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride an... Read Guide >

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
67-291 Kahaone Loop
67-291 Kahaone Loop, Waialua, HI
5 Bedrooms
$36,000
4980 sqft
Kala'iku - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details. Meaning “the great calm, quiet, peace, or serenity,” Kala`iku offers your large group a dream setting for an escape to paradise.
Results within 5 miles of Haleiwa

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
68-172 Au St.
68-172 Au Street, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Oahu NorthShore Townhome - Property Id: 308062 This beautiful North Shore home is located right across from one of the most beautiful beaches on the Island. The beach of the sea turtles. Minutes away's from historic Hale'iwa town.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
68-017 Laau Paina Place
68-017 Laau Paina Pl, Mokuleia, HI
5 Bedrooms
$21,000
2346 sqft
Laau Paina - Oahu - This property is normally used as a vacation rental. This is an opportunity to stay at a fully furnished property on a month to month basis.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
59-379 Ke Nui Road
59-379 Ke Nui Road, Pupukea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2386 sqft
Banzai Pipeline Paradise Home w/Gorgeous Ocean Views & A/C! Pipeline House - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
59-329 Ke Nui Rd.
59-329 Ke Nui Road, Pupukea, HI
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
Newly Remodeled Ocean-View Home With A/C, Steps From Pipeline: Ehukai Beach Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
61-106 Iliohu Way
61-106 Iliohu Way, Honolulu County, HI
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
3358 sqft
Ocean-View Waimea Bay Home With A/C, Two Living Spaces & Kitchens: Waimea Dream - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
61-226 Kamehameha Hwy
61-226 Kamehameha Highway, Honolulu County, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1080 sqft
North Shore - 2/1 with 2 parking. Across street from the Ocean. Nice Views! - Available Now! Location, location, location! Fantastic property across the street from the ocean.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
68-055 Akule Street #306
68-055 Akule St, Mokuleia, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,900
685 sqft
68-055 Akule Street #306 Available 08/10/20 Ocean view - 3rd floor 1/1/1 pkg stall, condo in Waialua - AVAILABLE July 1st - Lovely renovated one bedroom one bath condo with all in one full-size washer/dryer, and a parking stall, peek-a-boo ocean

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
68.121 Au Street #203
68-121 Au St, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
860 sqft
BEACH FRONT Furnished 2/2/1-pkg in Waialua, O'ahu's North Shore - BEACHFRONT completely renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with tandem assigned 2 open parking stall.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
68-090 Au Street
68-090 Au St, Mokuleia, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,675
676 sqft
This is a fully furnished Hawaiiana style ground floor corner unit. Features include; All appliances, tile & laminate flooring, ceiling fans, A/C & nice outdoor lanai. Washer/Dryer. 1 assigned parking stall.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
North Shore
68-152 Au Street
68-152 Au Street, Mokuleia, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1332 sqft
This is a nice beach side home that features all appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite counter tops, bamboo & tile flooring, ceiling fans, window A/C, lanai, washer/dryer, covered parking & landscaped yard.
Results within 10 miles of Haleiwa

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Koolauloa
57-101 Kuilima drive
57-101 Kuilima Drive, Kawela Bay, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,600
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
TURTLE BAY APARTMENT - Property Id: 268200 Aloha, Newly updated condo located at Turtle Bay Kuilima Estates West on the North Shore of Oahu.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Koolauloa
57-120 Lalo Kuilima Way
57-120 Lalo Kuilima Way, Kawela Bay, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,500
800 sqft
Turtle Bay Kuilima Estates - Property Id: 259368 Newly renovated condo located at Turtle Bay Kuilima Estates East on the North Shore of Oahu.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Koolauloa
57-020 Kuilima Drive
57-020 Kuilima Dr, Kawela Bay, HI
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1538 sqft
Turtle Bay Villas 3 Bedroom - Guests of this Turtle Bay Villa are registered guests of the resort, with full access to all amenities, including the resort’s pools, jacuzzi, water slide, spa, fitness center, business center, private dining,

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1008 Ukuwai St. #102
95-1008 Ukuwai Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,950
505 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Island Courtyards in Mililani Mauka - Ground Floor Unit - Newly renovated 1-bdrm, 1-bath, w/2-assigned parking stalls (1-covered, 1-open) in the Island Courtyards at Mililani Mauka.

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-197 Makau Street
84-197 Makau Street, Makaha, HI
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
2974 sqft
Oceanfront Custom Home w/A/C, Large Yard, & Lanai for Entertaining. Makaha Hale - This stunning property is now accepting longer-term stays of between 1-6 months. Please inquire for details.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
133 Lakeview Unit #5
133 Lakeview Cir, Wahiawa, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
747 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! 3BR/1BA/2PKG IN WAHIAWA - CALL LOA DURANTE (RS-80146) FOR VIEWING @ 808-670-8015 VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/KKUKlNWUg58 DESCRIPTION: Well maintained 3BR/1BA/2PKG upstairs unit.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-983 Ukuwai St
95-983 Ukuwai Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1184 sqft
Highly Desired "Nohona" Mililani Mauka Townhome - Highly desirable Mililani Mauka 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with 2 car enclosed garage! Corner unit in a quiet location with mature trees give you lots of privacy.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani - Waipio - Melemanu
95-2031 Waikalani Place Apt. D301
95-2031 Waikalani Place, Waipio Acres, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
799 sqft
95-2031 Waikalani Place Apt. D301 Available 08/08/20 2 bedroom at Melemanu Woodlands only $1,600.00 - Great Location close to Scholfield, Mililani restaurants, shopping, gyms, and entertainment.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Wahiawa
1830 Wilikina Dr #805
1830 Wilikina Dr, Wahiawa, HI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
930 sqft
2 bedroom condo near Schofield and Wahiawa Town! - Renovated unit in excellent condition in Kemoo By Lake, 881 sf interior 2 bedroom/1 bath with large 277sf tiled lanai overlooking unobstructed, tranquil, and panoramic Lake Wilson.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-660 Wikao St. K106
95-660 Wikao Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
797 sqft
Great Location, updated 2 Bed 2 Bath Apartment - Great Location. Close to Schofield Barracks and Wheeler Army Airfield. One exit up from Mililani. New paint July 2020. Master bedroom and on suite bath.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1011 Haloku St.
95-1011 Haloku Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1496 sqft
Great neighborhood! Single Family home with huge yard! - Centrally located in the residential community of Mililani, this 3/2 home has everything your family needs: two car garage, huge fenced in back yard with tropical landscaping, all in a great

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-664 Ala Mahiku St. #187C
84-664 Ala Mahiku Street, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
815 sqft
84-664 Ala Mahiku St. #187C Available 08/16/20 Makaha Valley Plantation - Two Bedroom/ One bath third floor perimeter unit with Full Ocean View.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Waianae
84-707 kiana place
84-707 Kiana Place, Makaha Valley, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
815 sqft
Lovely fully equipped condo with easy access to Honolulu as well as Waikiki. High end appliances in the kitchen with in unit washer dryer. Fully furnished to feel like a warm home away from home! Pool, sauna and workout rooms in the condo building.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Haleiwa, HI

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Haleiwa offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Haleiwa. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Haleiwa can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

