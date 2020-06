Amenities

66-942 KAMAKAHALA STREET Available 07/01/20 Spacious Single Level Waialua Duplex - This unit is located in the Paalaakai subdivision and features spacious livingroom and dining room and a full size kitchen. This unit is attached to the main house (owner lives on property) and includes one parking stall on the property. Water/sewer and electric will be proportionately shared according to number of people on property. Shared washer on site. Sorry, no pets allowed.



For more information or showings, please call/text Brandi at (808)232-5823 or brandi@pro808.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3750117)