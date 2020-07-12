Rent Calculator
Home
/
Halawa, HI
/
4323 Palahinu Place
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 AM
4323 Palahinu Place
4323 Palahinu Place
No Longer Available
Location
4323 Palahinu Place, Halawa, HI 96818
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Single family home near Pearl Harbor, Aiea, Downtown area. 4 bedroom 2 bath remodeled kitchen and baths. The home also features a large backyard and patio to entertain your guest.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4323 Palahinu Place have any available units?
4323 Palahinu Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Halawa, HI
.
Is 4323 Palahinu Place currently offering any rent specials?
4323 Palahinu Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4323 Palahinu Place pet-friendly?
No, 4323 Palahinu Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Halawa
.
Does 4323 Palahinu Place offer parking?
Yes, 4323 Palahinu Place offers parking.
Does 4323 Palahinu Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4323 Palahinu Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4323 Palahinu Place have a pool?
No, 4323 Palahinu Place does not have a pool.
Does 4323 Palahinu Place have accessible units?
No, 4323 Palahinu Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4323 Palahinu Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4323 Palahinu Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4323 Palahinu Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4323 Palahinu Place does not have units with air conditioning.
