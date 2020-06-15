4321 PUNIHI ST

Amenities
Welcome to Tranquility - Convenient 3bd, 2ba single story house in Foster Village! Freshly painted interior w/ new carpeting and bamboo laminate flooring. Fenced yard w/ one-car driveway. Lots of storage space. Partly furnished: refrigerator, washer / dryer, electric range/ oven, microwave and disposal. Ceiling fans w/ lights. Mirror closet doors; track lighting. 6 month lease w/ 'military clause', good credit & renter's insurance required. NO SMOKING & NO PETS permitted. $20 application fee per adult.
" For inquiries and showing appointments, please contact Kinson Li property manager at Horita Realty LLC. (RB 21153) at 808-381-8285.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5758915)