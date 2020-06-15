All apartments in Halawa
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

4321 PUNIHI ST

4321 Punihi Street · (808) 487-1561
Location

4321 Punihi Street, Halawa, HI 96818
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4321 PUNIHI ST · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1444 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome to Tranquility - Convenient 3bd, 2ba single story house in Foster Village! Freshly painted interior w/ new carpeting and bamboo laminate flooring. Fenced yard w/ one-car driveway. Lots of storage space. Partly furnished: refrigerator, washer / dryer, electric range/ oven, microwave and disposal. Ceiling fans w/ lights. Mirror closet doors; track lighting. 6 month lease w/ 'military clause', good credit & renter's insurance required. NO SMOKING & NO PETS permitted. $20 application fee per adult.
" For inquiries and showing appointments, please contact Kinson Li property manager at Horita Realty LLC. (RB 21153) at 808-381-8285.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5758915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4321 PUNIHI ST have any available units?
4321 PUNIHI ST has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4321 PUNIHI ST have?
Some of 4321 PUNIHI ST's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4321 PUNIHI ST currently offering any rent specials?
4321 PUNIHI ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4321 PUNIHI ST pet-friendly?
No, 4321 PUNIHI ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Halawa.
Does 4321 PUNIHI ST offer parking?
No, 4321 PUNIHI ST does not offer parking.
Does 4321 PUNIHI ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4321 PUNIHI ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4321 PUNIHI ST have a pool?
No, 4321 PUNIHI ST does not have a pool.
Does 4321 PUNIHI ST have accessible units?
No, 4321 PUNIHI ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4321 PUNIHI ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4321 PUNIHI ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4321 PUNIHI ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 4321 PUNIHI ST does not have units with air conditioning.
