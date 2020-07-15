Amenities

in unit laundry parking pool clubhouse bbq/grill guest parking

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry oven range refrigerator

373-D Mananai Pl. Available 07/16/20 CROSSPOINTE - Showings available July 15



Crosspointe ~ Gate Complex

Partly Furnished Studio

Full Kitchen. Full Bath.

Refrigerator, Range, Oven, Washer and Dryer.

1 Reserved Parking.

Great Amenities - BBQ area, swimming pool, club house, meeting rooms, with ample guest parking. Gated community with 24 hour security. This unit is located close the the Honolulu Stadium with short distances to Military Bases, Pearlridge Shopping Center, Target, Salt Lake Shopping Center and easy access to the H1 Freeway.



No Pets.

No Section 8



To schedule a showing. Please follow the ShowMojo link below.

https://showmojo.com/c8217ce009/listings/mapsearch



Apply online at www.fahrnirealtyhawaii.com



FAHRNI REALTY, INC.

98-277 Kamehameha Hwy

Aiea, Hi 96701

808-486-4166

RB:7761



Monthly Rent:$1350.00



(RLNE4008887)