All apartments in Halawa
Find more places like 373-D Mananai Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Halawa, HI
/
373-D Mananai Pl.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

373-D Mananai Pl.

373 Mananai Pl · (808) 486-4166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Halawa
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

373 Mananai Pl, Halawa, HI 96818
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 373-D Mananai Pl. · Avail. now

$1,395

Studio · 1 Bath · 414 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
guest parking
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
373-D Mananai Pl. Available 07/16/20 CROSSPOINTE - Showings available July 15

Crosspointe ~ Gate Complex
Partly Furnished Studio
Full Kitchen. Full Bath.
Refrigerator, Range, Oven, Washer and Dryer.
1 Reserved Parking.
Great Amenities - BBQ area, swimming pool, club house, meeting rooms, with ample guest parking. Gated community with 24 hour security. This unit is located close the the Honolulu Stadium with short distances to Military Bases, Pearlridge Shopping Center, Target, Salt Lake Shopping Center and easy access to the H1 Freeway.

No Pets.
No Section 8

To schedule a showing. Please follow the ShowMojo link below.
https://showmojo.com/c8217ce009/listings/mapsearch

Apply online at www.fahrnirealtyhawaii.com

FAHRNI REALTY, INC.
98-277 Kamehameha Hwy
Aiea, Hi 96701
808-486-4166
RB:7761

Monthly Rent:$1350.00

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4008887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 373-D Mananai Pl. have any available units?
373-D Mananai Pl. has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 373-D Mananai Pl. have?
Some of 373-D Mananai Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 373-D Mananai Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
373-D Mananai Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 373-D Mananai Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 373-D Mananai Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Halawa.
Does 373-D Mananai Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 373-D Mananai Pl. offers parking.
Does 373-D Mananai Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 373-D Mananai Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 373-D Mananai Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 373-D Mananai Pl. has a pool.
Does 373-D Mananai Pl. have accessible units?
No, 373-D Mananai Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 373-D Mananai Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 373-D Mananai Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 373-D Mananai Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 373-D Mananai Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 373-D Mananai Pl.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Halawa 1 BedroomsHalawa 2 Bedrooms
Halawa Apartments with BalconiesHalawa Dog Friendly Apartments
Halawa Studio ApartmentsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIKapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIEwa Gentry, HIAhuimanu, HIPearl City, HI
West Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HIHaleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HI
Mililani Town, HINanakuli, HIWaimalu, HIWaipio, HIWaipio Acres, HIMakaha, HIMakakilo, HIRoyal Kunia, HI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity