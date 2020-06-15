All apartments in Ewa Gentry
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

91-249 MAKALAUNA PL 13

91-249 Makaluana Place · (646) 265-4464
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

91-249 Makaluana Place, Ewa Gentry, HI 96706
Ewa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2650 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
MUST SEE!! 3 BEDROOM OASIS - Property Id: 294478

Must see this remolded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home in Ewa Beach. Sits at the end of of a cul de sac. Full use community pool, bbq, and clubhouse. Featuring wood laminate flooring throughout, open floorplan, ceiling fans, AC, and more! Modern and updated kitchen and living room, walk-in master closet, 2 car garage and , a beautiful fenced in oasis that is out with fitted palm tree all around that provides shade to an extended lanai. Equipped with PV Solar panels and a solar hot water heater. Within close proximity to shopping centers, restaurants, parks, short drive to the beach, and more! Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.
no section 8.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294478
Property Id 294478

(RLNE5841139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-249 MAKALAUNA PL 13 have any available units?
91-249 MAKALAUNA PL 13 has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91-249 MAKALAUNA PL 13 have?
Some of 91-249 MAKALAUNA PL 13's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91-249 MAKALAUNA PL 13 currently offering any rent specials?
91-249 MAKALAUNA PL 13 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-249 MAKALAUNA PL 13 pet-friendly?
Yes, 91-249 MAKALAUNA PL 13 is pet friendly.
Does 91-249 MAKALAUNA PL 13 offer parking?
Yes, 91-249 MAKALAUNA PL 13 does offer parking.
Does 91-249 MAKALAUNA PL 13 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91-249 MAKALAUNA PL 13 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-249 MAKALAUNA PL 13 have a pool?
Yes, 91-249 MAKALAUNA PL 13 has a pool.
Does 91-249 MAKALAUNA PL 13 have accessible units?
No, 91-249 MAKALAUNA PL 13 does not have accessible units.
Does 91-249 MAKALAUNA PL 13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 91-249 MAKALAUNA PL 13 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91-249 MAKALAUNA PL 13 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 91-249 MAKALAUNA PL 13 has units with air conditioning.
