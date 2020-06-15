91-249 MAKALAUNA PL 13

Amenities
MUST SEE!! 3 BEDROOM OASIS - Property Id: 294478
Must see this remolded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home in Ewa Beach. Sits at the end of of a cul de sac. Full use community pool, bbq, and clubhouse. Featuring wood laminate flooring throughout, open floorplan, ceiling fans, AC, and more! Modern and updated kitchen and living room, walk-in master closet, 2 car garage and , a beautiful fenced in oasis that is out with fitted palm tree all around that provides shade to an extended lanai. Equipped with PV Solar panels and a solar hot water heater. Within close proximity to shopping centers, restaurants, parks, short drive to the beach, and more! Rent includes water, sewer, and trash.
no section 8.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294478
Property Id 294478
(RLNE5841139)