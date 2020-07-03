91-1452 Noelo Street

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel pool

AVAILABLE August 1st .This home has it all! Large 4 bedroom, 4bath home in the desired Ewa By Gentry-Sonoma community. One bedroom with full bath on lower level. Large extension with full bath and closet could be a media/entertainment area. Sliding glass doors lead out to the beautiful pool & large enclosed yard. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and nice cabinets. Dining area with sliding glass doors and a living area make up the rest of the lower living area. Two good size secondary bedrooms, one bath as well as the master bedroom and master bath awaiting you on the second level. The second level also features a spacious family room or maybe a work out room. At the end of the long drive way, which by the way can hold 12 cars, is a two car garage. YARD & POOL SERVICE INCL.