All apartments in Ewa Gentry
Find more places like 91-1452 Noelo Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ewa Gentry, HI
/
91-1452 Noelo Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:01 PM

91-1452 Noelo Street

91-1452 Noelo Street · (808) 687-8900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ewa Gentry
See all
Ewa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

91-1452 Noelo Street, Ewa Gentry, HI 96706
Ewa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE August 1st .This home has it all! Large 4 bedroom, 4bath home in the desired Ewa By Gentry-Sonoma community. One bedroom with full bath on lower level. Large extension with full bath and closet could be a media/entertainment area. Sliding glass doors lead out to the beautiful pool & large enclosed yard. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and nice cabinets. Dining area with sliding glass doors and a living area make up the rest of the lower living area. Two good size secondary bedrooms, one bath as well as the master bedroom and master bath awaiting you on the second level. The second level also features a spacious family room or maybe a work out room. At the end of the long drive way, which by the way can hold 12 cars, is a two car garage. YARD & POOL SERVICE INCL.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 12 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-1452 Noelo Street have any available units?
91-1452 Noelo Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 91-1452 Noelo Street have?
Some of 91-1452 Noelo Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91-1452 Noelo Street currently offering any rent specials?
91-1452 Noelo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-1452 Noelo Street pet-friendly?
No, 91-1452 Noelo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ewa Gentry.
Does 91-1452 Noelo Street offer parking?
Yes, 91-1452 Noelo Street offers parking.
Does 91-1452 Noelo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 91-1452 Noelo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-1452 Noelo Street have a pool?
Yes, 91-1452 Noelo Street has a pool.
Does 91-1452 Noelo Street have accessible units?
No, 91-1452 Noelo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 91-1452 Noelo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 91-1452 Noelo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 91-1452 Noelo Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 91-1452 Noelo Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 91-1452 Noelo Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ewa Gentry 2 BedroomsEwa Gentry 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Ewa Gentry Apartments with GaragesEwa Gentry Apartments with Parking
Ewa Gentry Dog Friendly ApartmentsHonolulu County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Honolulu, HIKapolei, HIWaipahu, HIWahiawa, HIEwa Beach, HIOcean Pointe, HIHalawa, HIAhuimanu, HIPearl City, HI
West Loch Estate, HIPupukea, HIEast Honolulu, HIMililani Mauka, HIKaneohe, HIHaleiwa, HIWaianae, HIWaikele, HIWaialua, HI
Mililani Town, HINanakuli, HIWaimalu, HIWaipio, HIWaipio Acres, HIMakaha, HIMakakilo, HIRoyal Kunia, HI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ewa

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Hawaii at ManoaHawaii Pacific University
Kapiolani Community College
Honolulu Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity