91-1200 Keaunui Dr #205,

Amenities
Ewa Gentry Tuscany - Pet Friendly Home - Beautiful Tuscany II Home 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage w/driveway parking. Pet Friendly Home. Upgraded kitchen, w/ SS appliances, laminate floors downstairs, WW carpet upstairs, ceiling fans, plantation shutters, solar water heater, Available 7 Sept. Call/Text Rosa Gomes, RA (808)497-3860. Showings by appt only. Water-Sewer-Garbage & Yard service included in rent. Walk or Drive to Amenities: Pool & BBQ area, Dog park, playground, restaurants, grocery stores, shopping. Application Fee $35, credit check, security deposit & renters insurance req. Not Section 8 approved.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5131647)