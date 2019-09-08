All apartments in Ewa Gentry
91-1200 Keaunui Dr #205,

91-1200 Keaunui Dr · (808) 497-3860
Location

91-1200 Keaunui Dr, Ewa Gentry, HI 96706
Ewa

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 91-1200 Keaunui Dr #205, · Avail. now

$2,800

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1512 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
dog park
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
dog park
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Ewa Gentry Tuscany - Pet Friendly Home - Beautiful Tuscany II Home 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage w/driveway parking. Pet Friendly Home. Upgraded kitchen, w/ SS appliances, laminate floors downstairs, WW carpet upstairs, ceiling fans, plantation shutters, solar water heater, Available 7 Sept. Call/Text Rosa Gomes, RA (808)497-3860. Showings by appt only. Water-Sewer-Garbage & Yard service included in rent. Walk or Drive to Amenities: Pool & BBQ area, Dog park, playground, restaurants, grocery stores, shopping. Application Fee $35, credit check, security deposit & renters insurance req. Not Section 8 approved.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5131647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

