91-1180 PUAMAEOLE ST. #10 D
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

91-1180 PUAMAEOLE ST. #10 D

91-1180 Puamaeole St · No Longer Available
Location

91-1180 Puamaeole St, Ewa Gentry, HI 96706
Ewa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
91-1180 PUAMAEOLE ST. #10 D Available 07/01/20 Welcome to your tranquility - Ground floor, corner end townhouse, all one level with sliding glass doors leading to an extended lanai & private courtyard, cable ready, window A/Cs + ceiling fans, wood laminate flooring and carpeting. 1 covered assigned parking, 1 uncovered assigned parking. Bright, cheerful kitchen w/white cabinetry, refrigerator, gas stove/oven, dishwasher, stainless steel sink w/garbage disposal. Designated dining area adjacent to kitchen. Unit includes stack washer and dryer. Complex has pool, BBQ, Club House. Water, sewer, trash, parking, Association Fees & Sales Tax are included in the rent. One year lease w/'military clause', good credit & renter's insurance are required, NO PETS permitted, $20 application fee per adult.
" For inquiries and showing appointments, please contact Kinson Li property manager at Horita Realty LLC ( RB 21153) at 808-381-8285.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 91-1180 PUAMAEOLE ST. #10 D have any available units?
91-1180 PUAMAEOLE ST. #10 D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ewa Gentry, HI.
What amenities does 91-1180 PUAMAEOLE ST. #10 D have?
Some of 91-1180 PUAMAEOLE ST. #10 D's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 91-1180 PUAMAEOLE ST. #10 D currently offering any rent specials?
91-1180 PUAMAEOLE ST. #10 D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 91-1180 PUAMAEOLE ST. #10 D pet-friendly?
No, 91-1180 PUAMAEOLE ST. #10 D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ewa Gentry.
Does 91-1180 PUAMAEOLE ST. #10 D offer parking?
Yes, 91-1180 PUAMAEOLE ST. #10 D does offer parking.
Does 91-1180 PUAMAEOLE ST. #10 D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 91-1180 PUAMAEOLE ST. #10 D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 91-1180 PUAMAEOLE ST. #10 D have a pool?
Yes, 91-1180 PUAMAEOLE ST. #10 D has a pool.
Does 91-1180 PUAMAEOLE ST. #10 D have accessible units?
No, 91-1180 PUAMAEOLE ST. #10 D does not have accessible units.
Does 91-1180 PUAMAEOLE ST. #10 D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 91-1180 PUAMAEOLE ST. #10 D has units with dishwashers.
Does 91-1180 PUAMAEOLE ST. #10 D have units with air conditioning?
No, 91-1180 PUAMAEOLE ST. #10 D does not have units with air conditioning.
