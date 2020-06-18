Amenities
91-1180 PUAMAEOLE ST. #10 D Available 07/01/20 Welcome to your tranquility - Ground floor, corner end townhouse, all one level with sliding glass doors leading to an extended lanai & private courtyard, cable ready, window A/Cs + ceiling fans, wood laminate flooring and carpeting. 1 covered assigned parking, 1 uncovered assigned parking. Bright, cheerful kitchen w/white cabinetry, refrigerator, gas stove/oven, dishwasher, stainless steel sink w/garbage disposal. Designated dining area adjacent to kitchen. Unit includes stack washer and dryer. Complex has pool, BBQ, Club House. Water, sewer, trash, parking, Association Fees & Sales Tax are included in the rent. One year lease w/'military clause', good credit & renter's insurance are required, NO PETS permitted, $20 application fee per adult.
" For inquiries and showing appointments, please contact Kinson Li property manager at Horita Realty LLC ( RB 21153) at 808-381-8285.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5851893)