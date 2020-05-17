807 Kaluanui Road

Amenities
Hawaii Kai-Lower Mariner's Ridge-Utilities Included-brand new (built 2018/2019) spacious (800 sq ft) upstairs apartment built above single family home garage and over lanai-floorplan a studio layout but very open and large as a town 2 bedroom-full kitchen and large bathroom with laundry-high ceilings-amazing views of ocean, marina, mountains & nite lights-cool breezes-separate private upstairs entrance-side yard for bbq picnic-plenty parking-fully furnished including kitchenware-all utilities included-great beaches, shopping, dining and entertainment nearby-immediately available-$2,500.00 per month-see slideshow at www.hirephoto.com/807kaluanui/slideshow