807 Kaluanui Road
807 Kaluanui Road

807 Kaluanui Road · (800) 370-3848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

807 Kaluanui Road, East Honolulu, HI 96825
Hawaii Kai

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

all utils included
garage
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Hawaii Kai-Lower Mariner's Ridge-Utilities Included-brand new (built 2018/2019) spacious (800 sq ft) upstairs apartment built above single family home garage and over lanai-floorplan a studio layout but very open and large as a town 2 bedroom-full kitchen and large bathroom with laundry-high ceilings-amazing views of ocean, marina, mountains & nite lights-cool breezes-separate private upstairs entrance-side yard for bbq picnic-plenty parking-fully furnished including kitchenware-all utilities included-great beaches, shopping, dining and entertainment nearby-immediately available-$2,500.00 per month-see slideshow at www.hirephoto.com/807kaluanui/slideshow

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Kaluanui Road have any available units?
807 Kaluanui Road has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 807 Kaluanui Road have?
Some of 807 Kaluanui Road's amenities include all utils included, garage, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 Kaluanui Road currently offering any rent specials?
807 Kaluanui Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Kaluanui Road pet-friendly?
No, 807 Kaluanui Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Honolulu.
Does 807 Kaluanui Road offer parking?
Yes, 807 Kaluanui Road does offer parking.
Does 807 Kaluanui Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Kaluanui Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Kaluanui Road have a pool?
No, 807 Kaluanui Road does not have a pool.
Does 807 Kaluanui Road have accessible units?
No, 807 Kaluanui Road does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Kaluanui Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 Kaluanui Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 807 Kaluanui Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 Kaluanui Road does not have units with air conditioning.
