Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7012 Hawaii Kai Drive # 601

7012 Hawai’I Kai Drive · (808) 783-3112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7012 Hawai’I Kai Drive, East Honolulu, HI 96825
Hawaii Kai

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7012 Hawaii Kai Drive # 601 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,350

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
7012 Hawaii Kai Drive # 601 Available 08/01/20 Moana Kai- 3 bed 2.5 bath - 2 Car garage & Corner Unit! - Spacious Split level townhouse- corner unit with private fenced-in yard!

The living room, kitchen, dining area, half bath, and 2 car garage on the ground level.
2nd floor has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, an open area, and a laundry room.

Central A/C with ceiling fans in each bedroom & living room.

Carpet upstairs and wood laminate on the 1st floor

Fantastic location close to Costco, Safeways Etc.

Rental Terms:
12-month lease
Security deposit- 1 month rent
Utilities included: Water/ Serwer
Tenant responsible for: Electric, Cable, and Internet.

Available August 1, 2020
Easy to Show!
Call/text Property Manager- Sarah Byrne (RS-75777) 808-783-3112

Offered by LUVA Real Estate

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5873538)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7012 Hawaii Kai Drive # 601 have any available units?
7012 Hawaii Kai Drive # 601 has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7012 Hawaii Kai Drive # 601 have?
Some of 7012 Hawaii Kai Drive # 601's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7012 Hawaii Kai Drive # 601 currently offering any rent specials?
7012 Hawaii Kai Drive # 601 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7012 Hawaii Kai Drive # 601 pet-friendly?
No, 7012 Hawaii Kai Drive # 601 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Honolulu.
Does 7012 Hawaii Kai Drive # 601 offer parking?
Yes, 7012 Hawaii Kai Drive # 601 offers parking.
Does 7012 Hawaii Kai Drive # 601 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7012 Hawaii Kai Drive # 601 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7012 Hawaii Kai Drive # 601 have a pool?
No, 7012 Hawaii Kai Drive # 601 does not have a pool.
Does 7012 Hawaii Kai Drive # 601 have accessible units?
No, 7012 Hawaii Kai Drive # 601 does not have accessible units.
Does 7012 Hawaii Kai Drive # 601 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7012 Hawaii Kai Drive # 601 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7012 Hawaii Kai Drive # 601 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7012 Hawaii Kai Drive # 601 has units with air conditioning.
