Amenities
7012 Hawaii Kai Drive # 601 Available 08/01/20 Moana Kai- 3 bed 2.5 bath - 2 Car garage & Corner Unit! - Spacious Split level townhouse- corner unit with private fenced-in yard!
The living room, kitchen, dining area, half bath, and 2 car garage on the ground level.
2nd floor has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, an open area, and a laundry room.
Central A/C with ceiling fans in each bedroom & living room.
Carpet upstairs and wood laminate on the 1st floor
Fantastic location close to Costco, Safeways Etc.
Rental Terms:
12-month lease
Security deposit- 1 month rent
Utilities included: Water/ Serwer
Tenant responsible for: Electric, Cable, and Internet.
Available August 1, 2020
Easy to Show!
Call/text Property Manager- Sarah Byrne (RS-75777) 808-783-3112
Offered by LUVA Real Estate
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5873538)