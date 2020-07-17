Amenities

on-site laundry garage air conditioning ceiling fan some paid utils internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

7012 Hawaii Kai Drive # 601 Available 08/01/20 Moana Kai- 3 bed 2.5 bath - 2 Car garage & Corner Unit! - Spacious Split level townhouse- corner unit with private fenced-in yard!



The living room, kitchen, dining area, half bath, and 2 car garage on the ground level.

2nd floor has 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, an open area, and a laundry room.



Central A/C with ceiling fans in each bedroom & living room.



Carpet upstairs and wood laminate on the 1st floor



Fantastic location close to Costco, Safeways Etc.



Rental Terms:

12-month lease

Security deposit- 1 month rent

Utilities included: Water/ Serwer

Tenant responsible for: Electric, Cable, and Internet.



Available August 1, 2020

Easy to Show!

Call/text Property Manager- Sarah Byrne (RS-75777) 808-783-3112



Offered by LUVA Real Estate



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5873538)