East Honolulu, HI
555 Hahaione Street, Apt. #6-E
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

555 Hahaione Street, Apt. #6-E

555 Hahaione Street · (808) 733-2233
Location

555 Hahaione Street, East Honolulu, HI 96825
Hawaii Kai

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 555 Hahaione Street, Apt. #6-E · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1019 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
pool table
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Commodore 1 bdm/1 ba with 2 Pkg and wonderful amenities - Welcome home to this spacious 1 bedroom unit at Commodore in Hawaii Kai. Enjoy the extra large living room with pretty tree top views. Sliding glass door lead from the living room and the bedroom out to the quaint lanai. Kitchen offer tons of cabinet space and opens to the living room - perfect for entertaining! Resort like amenities include swimming pool, whirlpool, tennis courts, BBQ area, Billiards Room, Reading Room and more! 2 assigned parking stalls in gated parking garage and keyed entry to building are a plus! 1 year Rental Agreement, Good Credit, and Renter's Insurance is required. No Smoking. No Pets. $25.00 Application Fee per adult. Call today for a showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4328376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 Hahaione Street, Apt. #6-E have any available units?
555 Hahaione Street, Apt. #6-E has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 555 Hahaione Street, Apt. #6-E have?
Some of 555 Hahaione Street, Apt. #6-E's amenities include garage, pool, and pool table. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 Hahaione Street, Apt. #6-E currently offering any rent specials?
555 Hahaione Street, Apt. #6-E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 Hahaione Street, Apt. #6-E pet-friendly?
No, 555 Hahaione Street, Apt. #6-E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Honolulu.
Does 555 Hahaione Street, Apt. #6-E offer parking?
Yes, 555 Hahaione Street, Apt. #6-E does offer parking.
Does 555 Hahaione Street, Apt. #6-E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 Hahaione Street, Apt. #6-E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 Hahaione Street, Apt. #6-E have a pool?
Yes, 555 Hahaione Street, Apt. #6-E has a pool.
Does 555 Hahaione Street, Apt. #6-E have accessible units?
No, 555 Hahaione Street, Apt. #6-E does not have accessible units.
Does 555 Hahaione Street, Apt. #6-E have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 Hahaione Street, Apt. #6-E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 555 Hahaione Street, Apt. #6-E have units with air conditioning?
No, 555 Hahaione Street, Apt. #6-E does not have units with air conditioning.
