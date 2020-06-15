555 Hahaione Street, Apt. #6-E

Amenities

Commodore 1 bdm/1 ba with 2 Pkg and wonderful amenities - Welcome home to this spacious 1 bedroom unit at Commodore in Hawaii Kai. Enjoy the extra large living room with pretty tree top views. Sliding glass door lead from the living room and the bedroom out to the quaint lanai. Kitchen offer tons of cabinet space and opens to the living room - perfect for entertaining! Resort like amenities include swimming pool, whirlpool, tennis courts, BBQ area, Billiards Room, Reading Room and more! 2 assigned parking stalls in gated parking garage and keyed entry to building are a plus! 1 year Rental Agreement, Good Credit, and Renter's Insurance is required. No Smoking. No Pets. $25.00 Application Fee per adult. Call today for a showing!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4328376)