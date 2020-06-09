All apartments in East Honolulu
520 Lunalilo Home Road
Last updated June 9 2020 at 12:01 PM

520 Lunalilo Home Road

520 Lunalilo Home Road · (808) 735-2411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

520 Lunalilo Home Road, East Honolulu, HI 96825
Hawaii Kai

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7104 · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1391 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
HAWAII KAI – COLONY AT THE PENINSULA! 10 Years Old, Must See! Spacious 1,250 sq.ft, 2 bedrooms / 2 baths/Lanai/ covered 2 Parking Stalls (tandem). Brand New carpet / Newer Washer & Dryer / Central A/C / Gated Community. Exceptional Amenities: Swimming Pool / Exercise Room / Recreation Center / BBQ area / Jogging Paths / Security Patrol / Guest Parking. Conveniently located near 2 Shopping Centers, Koko Marina and Hawaii Kai Shopping center, Costco, City Mill, Bus Line, Close to Sandy Beach, Haunama Bay, Golf Course and more. 1 Year Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Lunalilo Home Road have any available units?
520 Lunalilo Home Road has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 520 Lunalilo Home Road have?
Some of 520 Lunalilo Home Road's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Lunalilo Home Road currently offering any rent specials?
520 Lunalilo Home Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Lunalilo Home Road pet-friendly?
No, 520 Lunalilo Home Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Honolulu.
Does 520 Lunalilo Home Road offer parking?
Yes, 520 Lunalilo Home Road does offer parking.
Does 520 Lunalilo Home Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 Lunalilo Home Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Lunalilo Home Road have a pool?
Yes, 520 Lunalilo Home Road has a pool.
Does 520 Lunalilo Home Road have accessible units?
No, 520 Lunalilo Home Road does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Lunalilo Home Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 Lunalilo Home Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Lunalilo Home Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 520 Lunalilo Home Road has units with air conditioning.
