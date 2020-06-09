520 Lunalilo Home Road

Amenities
HAWAII KAI – COLONY AT THE PENINSULA! 10 Years Old, Must See! Spacious 1,250 sq.ft, 2 bedrooms / 2 baths/Lanai/ covered 2 Parking Stalls (tandem). Brand New carpet / Newer Washer & Dryer / Central A/C / Gated Community. Exceptional Amenities: Swimming Pool / Exercise Room / Recreation Center / BBQ area / Jogging Paths / Security Patrol / Guest Parking. Conveniently located near 2 Shopping Centers, Koko Marina and Hawaii Kai Shopping center, Costco, City Mill, Bus Line, Close to Sandy Beach, Haunama Bay, Golf Course and more. 1 Year Lease.