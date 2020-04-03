All apartments in East Honolulu
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:38 PM

4999 Kahala Avenue

4999 Kahala Avenue · (808) 593-9826
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4999 Kahala Avenue, East Honolulu, HI 96816
Waialae - Kahala

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$5,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1555 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
Beach Front Living, Lush tropical, large enclosed Lanai in this First Floor Convenience. Heated, salt water pool, exercise room, steps to famed Kahala Beach. Prestigious Kahala Beach is best known for its privacy, luxury, exclusivity, and the ultimate in gracious Hawaiian Living at the edge of the Sea. Five Star, Kahala Hotel and Resort is next door with 3 restaurants a spa, High Tea and more to enjoy. Walking distance to Kahala Mall which includes a Cinema, Whole Foods, Apple Store and more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4999 Kahala Avenue have any available units?
4999 Kahala Avenue has a unit available for $5,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4999 Kahala Avenue have?
Some of 4999 Kahala Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4999 Kahala Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4999 Kahala Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4999 Kahala Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4999 Kahala Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Honolulu.
Does 4999 Kahala Avenue offer parking?
No, 4999 Kahala Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4999 Kahala Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4999 Kahala Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4999 Kahala Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4999 Kahala Avenue has a pool.
Does 4999 Kahala Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4999 Kahala Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4999 Kahala Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4999 Kahala Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4999 Kahala Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4999 Kahala Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
