4999 Kahala Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony gym pool hot tub

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool hot tub

Beach Front Living, Lush tropical, large enclosed Lanai in this First Floor Convenience. Heated, salt water pool, exercise room, steps to famed Kahala Beach. Prestigious Kahala Beach is best known for its privacy, luxury, exclusivity, and the ultimate in gracious Hawaiian Living at the edge of the Sea. Five Star, Kahala Hotel and Resort is next door with 3 restaurants a spa, High Tea and more to enjoy. Walking distance to Kahala Mall which includes a Cinema, Whole Foods, Apple Store and more