4999 Kahala Ave #407 - Preferred top floor location with glass enclosed lanai for extra living space. Fully furnished 2-bedroom, 2-bath condominium on the prized beach in Kahala. Oceanfront living and serenity does not get much better than this. Avoid the business of being in town and don't be across the street from the beach, enjoy an actual oceanfront building adjacent to a 5-star hotel. All utilities included in the rent (electricity, central A/C, HDTV, Fiber-optic Internet, Hot Water, Sewer & local telephone service). What a value! Call Kimo to schedule a showing at 808-255-2400. $25 application fee per adult applicant and GE tax to be added on top of rent.



