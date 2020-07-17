All apartments in East Honolulu
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4999 Kahala Ave #407

4999 Kahala Avenue · (808) 476-7913
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4999 Kahala Avenue, East Honolulu, HI 96816
Waialae - Kahala

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4999 Kahala Ave #407 · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1485 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

all utils included
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
internet access
4999 Kahala Ave #407 - Preferred top floor location with glass enclosed lanai for extra living space. Fully furnished 2-bedroom, 2-bath condominium on the prized beach in Kahala. Oceanfront living and serenity does not get much better than this. Avoid the business of being in town and don't be across the street from the beach, enjoy an actual oceanfront building adjacent to a 5-star hotel. All utilities included in the rent (electricity, central A/C, HDTV, Fiber-optic Internet, Hot Water, Sewer & local telephone service). What a value! Call Kimo to schedule a showing at 808-255-2400. $25 application fee per adult applicant and GE tax to be added on top of rent.

(RLNE3887415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4999 Kahala Ave #407 have any available units?
4999 Kahala Ave #407 has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4999 Kahala Ave #407 have?
Some of 4999 Kahala Ave #407's amenities include all utils included, air conditioning, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4999 Kahala Ave #407 currently offering any rent specials?
4999 Kahala Ave #407 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4999 Kahala Ave #407 pet-friendly?
No, 4999 Kahala Ave #407 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Honolulu.
Does 4999 Kahala Ave #407 offer parking?
No, 4999 Kahala Ave #407 does not offer parking.
Does 4999 Kahala Ave #407 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4999 Kahala Ave #407 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4999 Kahala Ave #407 have a pool?
No, 4999 Kahala Ave #407 does not have a pool.
Does 4999 Kahala Ave #407 have accessible units?
No, 4999 Kahala Ave #407 does not have accessible units.
Does 4999 Kahala Ave #407 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4999 Kahala Ave #407 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4999 Kahala Ave #407 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4999 Kahala Ave #407 has units with air conditioning.
