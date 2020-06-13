Rent Calculator
Home
/
East Honolulu, HI
/
326 A Elelupe Road
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:36 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
326 A Elelupe Road
326 Elelupe Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
326 Elelupe Rd, East Honolulu, HI 96821
Kuliouou - Kalani Iki
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath 3 parking unit on the edge of Hawaii Kai. Large Lanai, dishwasher, dinning and living room space as well as personal hot tub in the master bedroom
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 326 A Elelupe Road have any available units?
326 A Elelupe Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Honolulu, HI
.
Is 326 A Elelupe Road currently offering any rent specials?
326 A Elelupe Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 A Elelupe Road pet-friendly?
No, 326 A Elelupe Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Honolulu
.
Does 326 A Elelupe Road offer parking?
Yes, 326 A Elelupe Road does offer parking.
Does 326 A Elelupe Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 A Elelupe Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 A Elelupe Road have a pool?
No, 326 A Elelupe Road does not have a pool.
Does 326 A Elelupe Road have accessible units?
No, 326 A Elelupe Road does not have accessible units.
Does 326 A Elelupe Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 A Elelupe Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 326 A Elelupe Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 326 A Elelupe Road does not have units with air conditioning.
