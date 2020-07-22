Apartment List
HI
/
ahuimanu
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

88 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ahuimanu, HI

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Ahuimanu should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-621 Koaie Pl.
45-621 Koai'e Place, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1643 sqft
Beautiful Kaneohe Woods-3BD/2.5BA/GARAGE - TEXT OR CALL JUSTIN FRAGIAO (RS#82818) @ (808) 383-6570 TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS Move-in Ready!!! DESCRIPTION: This exceptionally maintained and spacious home in beautiful Kaneohe features 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-230 Waikalua Road Hale
45-230 Waikalua Road, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,789
820 sqft
Waikalua Road Hale - Property Id: 254079 A really nice and clean 3 bedroom and 1 full-bath Hale in the center of Kaneohe is now available for long-term lease.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
99-1440 Aiea Heights Drive #1
99-1440 Aiea Heights Drive, Aiea, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1318 sqft
Comfortable and Spacious Town home in Aiea with Carport - 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 2 car carport Up in the heights, split level townhome in the breezy and tranquil community of Aiea Lani Estates.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-070 Konane Pl. #3502
46-070 Konane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
960 sqft
2 BED, 2 BATH CONDO W/GARAGE IN KANEOHE - Rarely Available Lower Corner Unit in Poha Kea Point! 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom with garage. Single-level, ground unit means no climbing stairs and easy vehicle access for loading/unloading.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-175 Lilipuna Road
45-175 Lilipuna Road, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1928 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with incredible views of the Ocean and Koolau Mountains! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
44-145 Mikiola Dr.
44-145 Mikiola Drive, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1060 sqft
44-145 Mikiola Dr. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful House on a Hill with Ocean and Mountain Views - AVAILABLE ON 8/1! Text or call Justin Fragiao (RS#82818) @ (808) 383-6570 or Julie Nurre' (RS#63006) @ (808) 224-3841 to schedule showings.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-1063 Emepela Way #6A
46-1063 Emepela Way, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
717 sqft
46-1063 Emepela Way #6A Available 07/30/20 Partly furnished 2-bedroom 1-bath townhouse with 1 parking at Haiku Point, Kaneohe - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1988 Sq Footage: 717 Sq Ft.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-045 Heeia Street
46-045 Heeia St, Heeia, HI
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
2697 sqft
ALII SHORES HOME in KANEOHE - There is no better way than waking up in a home planted between the Koolau mountains and the ocean. This 5 bedroom 3 bath home consists of 3 suites and two bedrooms.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-341 Kahuhipa St
46-341 Kahuhipa Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1400 sqft
50% OFF 1ST MONTH RENT SPECIAL | RECENTLY UPDATED! HAIKU VILLAGE | REQUEST TO VIEW THIS 3BD/2BA HOME!! | COMPLETE THE PRE-QUALIFICATION QUESTIONNAIRE! | KANEOHE-WINDWARD - COVID-19 UPDATE: Due to the recent impact of COVID-19, the well-being of our

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-004 Bayside Place
45-004 Bayside Pl, Kaneohe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$5,100
2240 sqft
45-004 Bayside Place Available 09/01/20 4 bedroom, 3 bath with private dock and spectacular ocean views in Kaneohe! - $5,100/mo | Un-furnished KEY FEATURES Bedrooms: 4 Bed Bathrooms: 3 Bath Enclosed Garage Natural Stone & Wood Floors Split

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-283 Kahuhipa Street
46-283 Kahuhipa Street, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
910 sqft
Haiku Hale - Kaneohe Condo 3/2/2 - Call if you want to see the unit 808-741-5656.

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-204 yacht club st
46-204 Yacht Club Street, Heeia, HI
1 Bedroom
$5,239
1600 sqft
Home is located overlooking the beautiful waters of Alii Shores in Kaneohe! Windward shopping Mall and many other convenient stores are located within walking distance. Upscale Neighborhood, non smoking environment inside or outside.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-665 Haamaile St
45-665 Haamaile Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1524 sqft
Breathtaking views of the Ko'olau Mountain Range will be yours in this home. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. 2 Car garage. Spacious living area and a large kitchen. The Lanai from both upper floors face the mountains for a panoramic view.

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-65 Konohiki Street
46-65 Konohiki Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1258 sqft
Amazing views of Kaneohe Bay, Ko'olau Mountains. This is a great location with close proximity to MCBH and/or Windward Mall. Recent renovations include a new kitchen and bathroom upgrades.

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-1002 Emepela Way
46-1002 Emepela Way, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
736 sqft
Come see this cheery newly remodeled ground floor unit with moutain views.Security screen door is an aluminum framed door with black epoxy coat.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
44-747 Kaneohe Bay Drive
44-747 Kaneohe Bay Dr, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Kaneohe 3 bedroom, 2 bath rental with sunrise and sunset, Koolau mountain, and ocean views from the deck. The section you would rent is the 3bd./2ba. upstairs and there is a separate 3/1.

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-458 Pua Inia St
45-458 Pua Inia Street, Kaneohe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
2076 sqft
Beautiful pet-friendly 4 bedrooms 2 bathroom single story home with large fenced in yard.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
3 Units Available
Mccully - Moiliili
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,895
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
730 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Punahou Heights Apartment Homes. You can't beat the location on the corner of Young and Punahou. Spacious floor plans offer large open floor plans with wood like flooring, great kitchens.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Waikiki
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,450
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
460 sqft
Conveniently located at the edge of Waikiki! Our 3 story walk-up apartment homes are located between Ala Moana and Waikiki. Our neighborhood puts you within walking distance to all life's needs.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Waikiki
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our extraordinary community offers Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Our keyed entry, 4-story building is located just 2 blocks from beautiful beaches, world-class shopping and the exciting Waikiki night life.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Kalihi - Palama
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,050
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Kam IV Apartments. We offer Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Kam IV Apartments is conveniently located near shopping and freeway access.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
2 Units Available
Mccully - Moiliili
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,271
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience your new home at Kapiolani Village Apartments. Located in Honolulu's 96814 area, living at this community gives you a variety of nearby highlights.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Nuuanu - Punchbowl
2455 Pacific Heights Rd G
2455 Pacific Heights Road, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
560 sqft
Pacific Heights house with AMAZING VIEWS - Property Id: 270205 Enjoy the serenity of waking up in the jungle, hearing the birds chirping and the breeze rustling through the trees.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
1658 Hoolana St. Unit A
1658 Hoolana Street, Pearl City, HI
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1946 sqft
1658 Hoolana St. Unit A Available 08/13/20 Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath downstairs duplex home with fenced yard and 24 Photovoltaic PV Panels. RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Ahuimanu, HI

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Ahuimanu should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Ahuimanu may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Ahuimanu. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

