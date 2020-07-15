Apartment List
HI
ahuimanu
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:10 PM

88 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ahuimanu, HI

Finding an apartment in Ahuimanu that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kahaluu
47-528 Hui Iwa Street, #A
47-528 Hui Iwa Street, Ahuimanu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
Kaneohe 2 bed / 1 bath Duplex w/ utl. incl. - Hui Iwa St. (Temple Valley - Kaneohe) 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath w/ elec., water & sewer included $1995/Mo FEATURES Property Type: Duplex Year Built: 2009 Unit Sq.

1 of 56

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kahaluu
47-316C Hui Iwa Street, #603
47-316C Hui Iwa St, Ahuimanu, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1474 sqft
Pet Friendly: 3-bed, 2-bath Town home in Temple Valley avail now! - Now available for rent at Temple Valley's popular Hokuloa complex-3-bed, 2-bath unit is beautifully maintained and features an attached garage, a designated laundry space, private
Results within 1 mile of Ahuimanu

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kahaluu
47-337 Lulani Street
47-337 Lulani Street, Kahaluu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1919 sqft
47-337 Lulani Street Available 08/08/20 $3,600 2-BR, 2-Bath LULANI ST, AWESOME OCEAN VIEWS - Imagine standing on your deck next to your gas fire pit looking out on the ocean at sunset.
Results within 5 miles of Ahuimanu

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
99-1440 Aiea Heights Drive #1
99-1440 Aiea Heights Drive, Aiea, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1318 sqft
Comfortable and Spacious Town home in Aiea with Carport - 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 2 car carport Up in the heights, split level townhome in the breezy and tranquil community of Aiea Lani Estates.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-1063 Emepela Way #6A
46-1063 Emepela Way, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
717 sqft
46-1063 Emepela Way #6A Available 07/30/20 Partly furnished 2-bedroom 1-bath townhouse with 1 parking at Haiku Point, Kaneohe - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1988 Sq Footage: 717 Sq Ft.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-045 Heeia Street
46-045 Heeia St, Heeia, HI
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
2697 sqft
ALII SHORES HOME in KANEOHE - There is no better way than waking up in a home planted between the Koolau mountains and the ocean. This 5 bedroom 3 bath home consists of 3 suites and two bedrooms.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-060 Konane Pl #3621
46-060 Konane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1000 sqft
Poha Kea Point with Bay & Mountain Views - Pet friendly unit with garage, $2650 a month includes water/sewer/trash/parking/pool/clubhouse/tennis courts.. call Belinda at 808-741-5656 available now with new painted interior walls,.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-230 Waikalua Road Hale
45-230 Waikalua Road, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,789
820 sqft
Waikalua Road Hale - Property Id: 254079 A really nice and clean 3 bedroom and 1 full-bath Hale in the center of Kaneohe is now available for long-term lease.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-341 Kahuhipa St
46-341 Kahuhipa Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1400 sqft
50% OFF 1ST MONTH RENT SPECIAL | RECENTLY UPDATED! HAIKU VILLAGE | REQUEST TO VIEW THIS 3BD/2BA HOME!! | COMPLETE THE PRE-QUALIFICATION QUESTIONNAIRE! | KANEOHE-WINDWARD - COVID-19 UPDATE: Due to the recent impact of COVID-19, the well-being of our

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-283 Kahuhipa Street
46-283 Kahuhipa Street, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
910 sqft
Haiku Hale - Kaneohe Condo 3/2/2 - Call if you want to see the unit 808-741-5656.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-665 Haamaile St
45-665 Haamaile Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1524 sqft
Breathtaking views of the Ko'olau Mountain Range will be yours in this home. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. 2 Car garage. Spacious living area and a large kitchen. The Lanai from both upper floors face the mountains for a panoramic view.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-070 Konane Pl. #3502
46-070 Konane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
960 sqft
2 BED, 2 BATH CONDO W/GARAGE IN KANEOHE - Rarely Available Lower Corner Unit in Poha Kea Point! 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom with garage. Single-level, ground unit means no climbing stairs and easy vehicle access for loading/unloading.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-175 Lilipuna Road
45-175 Lilipuna Road, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1928 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with incredible views of the Ocean and Koolau Mountains! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-204 yacht club st
46-204 Yacht Club Street, Heeia, HI
1 Bedroom
$5,239
1600 sqft
Home is located overlooking the beautiful waters of Alii Shores in Kaneohe! Windward shopping Mall and many other convenient stores are located within walking distance. Upscale Neighborhood, non smoking environment inside or outside.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-1002 Emepela Way
46-1002 Emepela Way, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
736 sqft
Come see this cheery newly remodeled ground floor unit with moutain views.Security screen door is an aluminum framed door with black epoxy coat.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
44-747 Kaneohe Bay Drive
44-747 Kaneohe Bay Dr, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Kaneohe 3 bedroom, 2 bath rental with sunrise and sunset, Koolau mountain, and ocean views from the deck. The section you would rent is the 3bd./2ba. upstairs and there is a separate 3/1.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-458 Pua Inia St
45-458 Pua Inia Street, Kaneohe, HI
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
2076 sqft
Beautiful pet-friendly 4 bedrooms 2 bathroom single story home with large fenced in yard.
Results within 10 miles of Ahuimanu
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
Waikiki
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,450
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
460 sqft
Conveniently located at the edge of Waikiki! Our 3 story walk-up apartment homes are located between Ala Moana and Waikiki. Our neighborhood puts you within walking distance to all life's needs.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
4 Units Available
Mccully - Moiliili
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,895
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
730 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Punahou Heights Apartment Homes. You can't beat the location on the corner of Young and Punahou. Spacious floor plans offer large open floor plans with wood like flooring, great kitchens.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
2 Units Available
Waikiki
Hobron Apartments
333 Hobron Lane, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
859 sqft
Our extraordinary community offers Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Our keyed entry, 4-story building is located just 2 blocks from beautiful beaches, world-class shopping and the exciting Waikiki night life.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Kalihi - Palama
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,050
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Kam IV Apartments. We offer Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Kam IV Apartments is conveniently located near shopping and freeway access.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
3 Units Available
Mccully - Moiliili
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,271
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience your new home at Kapiolani Village Apartments. Located in Honolulu's 96814 area, living at this community gives you a variety of nearby highlights.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Waipahu
94-780 Kaao Pl.
94-780 Kaao Place, Waipio, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1000 sqft
94-780 Kaao Pl. Available 07/30/20 Charming Waipio Gentry Home - Available on July 30! Charming single level home in convenient Waipio Gentry. Enjoy using 21 PV Panels, save lots of $$ on electric bills.

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
1288 Ala Moana Blvd. #38 I
1288 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
3575 sqft
Luxurious Living in Honolulu - Hokua at 1288 Ala Moana - Now is your chance to live in the lap of luxury! Close to the best shopping, entertainment and white sand beaches on the island, you will find Hokua at 1288 Ala Moana.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Ahuimanu, HI

Finding an apartment in Ahuimanu that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

