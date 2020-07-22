Apartment List
138 Apartments for rent in Ahuimanu, HI with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Ahuimanu means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing you...

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Aiea
99-1440 Aiea Heights Drive #1
99-1440 Aiea Heights Drive, Aiea, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1318 sqft
Comfortable and Spacious Town home in Aiea with Carport - 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 2 car carport Up in the heights, split level townhome in the breezy and tranquil community of Aiea Lani Estates.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-535 Luluku Road Apt I-2
45-535 Luluku Road, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
853 sqft
(Video Tour) Beautifully Remodeled Na Pali Gardens Condo! - Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with a huge 500 sq ft fenced yard and a big covered lanai overlooking the Ko'Olau mountains.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-070 Konane Pl. #3502
46-070 Konane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
960 sqft
2 BED, 2 BATH CONDO W/GARAGE IN KANEOHE - Rarely Available Lower Corner Unit in Poha Kea Point! 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom with garage. Single-level, ground unit means no climbing stairs and easy vehicle access for loading/unloading.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-318 Haiku Road #56
46-318 Haiku Road, Kaneohe, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,200
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Haiku Gardens - Desirable Haiku Garden: Renovated, 1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath, 2 parking. This townhome features a very spacious living room/dining/kitchen, & open loft-master bdrm.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-039 ALIIANELA PL., #1826 PUU ALII 1-3A
46-039 Aliianela Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bed/2 Bath/2 Assigned Parking - -Property Address- 46-039 Aliianela Place #1826 PUU ALII PHASE I KANEOHE, HI 96744 Aloha! Due to Honolulu’s new social distancing rules, we are conducting only private showings until the “Stay-at-Home” order has

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
44-374 Olina Street #5
44-374 Olina Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1300 sqft
Yacht Club Knolls - Click on any of the photos above for additional pictures! - This townhouse is so spacious it feels like a single family home. This townhouse is located at the entrance of the complex right next to the Association Pool.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-283 Kahuhipa Street
46-283 Kahuhipa Street, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
910 sqft
Haiku Hale - Kaneohe Condo 3/2/2 - Call if you want to see the unit 808-741-5656.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-315 Lilipuna Road
45-315 Lilipuna Road, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
975 sqft
CALL FOR APPOINTMENT: 808-941-9411 ext 1155 Zillow shows additional information which may or may not be accurate or relevant. 1.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
44-136 Hako Street
44-136 Hako Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,125
1616 sqft
Unit has been painted it is not blue anymore. Conner unit with a nice closed in lanai area and great large grass area in front of townhouse. Renovated in 2016. Close to KMCB. Two story unit. Lost of storage. Tenant occupied but very easy to see.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-65 Konohiki Street
46-65 Konohiki Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1258 sqft
Amazing views of Kaneohe Bay, Ko'olau Mountains. This is a great location with close proximity to MCBH and/or Windward Mall. Recent renovations include a new kitchen and bathroom upgrades.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-369 Haiku Rd. -D9
46-369 Haiku Road, Heeia, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1385 sqft
New remodeled private and tranquil townhome in Eden at Haiku Woods. Soaring ceilings, huge picture windows, swimming pool, spa & sauna, all in an incredible rain forest setting. 2-garaged parking stalls. Close to MCBH and easy access to H-3 and Pali.

1 of 29

Last updated July 19 at 09:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-075 Aliipapa Place #1423
46-075 Aliipapa Pl, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1006 sqft
Beautiful Views* Excellent Location* Spacious - Enjoy a rarely available 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse with New flooring, New appliances, walk-in closet, and updated counters, ample parking with enclosed garage, parking stall, driveway, and guest
Results within 10 miles of Ahuimanu

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Honolulu
710 Lunalilo St Apt 1205
710 Lunalilo Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,600
507 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Highly Desirable and rarely available, LUNALILO TOWER near the Queen's Medical Center Campus. Studio with lanai and great city views Full-sized Washer/Dryer in unit; F/S Refrigerator, range, oven. Central A/C.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Koolauloa
53-549 Kamehameha Hwy #101
53-549 Hawaii Highway 83, Punaluu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
633 sqft
Upgraded Beachfront Large Converted Studio Apartment in Hauula - This 1 bedroom, 1 bath which has been converted into a large studio comes with 1 assigned parking stall unit is located right on the beachfront.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
410 Kaha Street
410 Kaha Street, Honolulu County, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,250
410 Kaha Street Available 09/01/20 4 bedroom with large yard and POOL, 5 minute walk to the beach. - Newly remodeled interior and exterior. Gated, very large 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with a huge enclosed yard.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Honolulu
225 Queen St 15F
225 Queen Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
743 sqft
Unit 15F Available 08/01/20 Utilities Included at Harbor Square - Property Id: 305118 Partially furnished (appliances only) 2 bedrooms, 2 baths & 1 parking condo, on the 15th floor located at 225 Queen Street.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1419 Dominis St 1006
1419 Dominis Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,225
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cozy Unit at Dominis West - Property Id: 265666 1419 Dominis Street, #1006 This is a renovated studio, 1 bathroom. New flooring, cabinets, appliances, window a/c Rent: $1,250.00 Monthly Security deposit: $1,250.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1054 Green Street,#706
1054 Green Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
496 sqft
$1600 / 1br - 473ft2 - Makiki - Green Street - Bel Air Plaza 1Bedroom, 1Bathroom, 1Parking (1054 Green Street #706) - Bel Air Plaza 1 bedroom, 1 bath with 1 covered parking. Guest parking available. Built in 1981.

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
60 Pilipu Place
60 Pilipu Place, Honolulu County, HI
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2801 sqft
Kailua Beachside on Oahu (Fully furnished 4 BR/4 BA w/pool) - Set on a private road with private beach access, Kailua Beachside is a 4BD/4BA (over 2,800 square feet) estate home that has been extensively remodeled and well-cared for.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
51 Kaumana Place
51 Kaumana Place, Honolulu County, HI
6 Bedrooms
$22,000
4500 sqft
Helen's Beach House in Kailua (Fully furnished 6 BR/6 BA w/pool) - With access to the world-famous Kailua Beach and its turquoise waters being just four houses away and shops, restaurants and grocery nearby, the location of Helen's Beach House could

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pearl City
98-1359 Koaheahe Place, #13/130
98-1359 Koaheahe Place, Pearl City, HI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1278 sqft
98-1359 Koaheahe Place, #13/130 Available 08/04/20 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom/ 2 Parking Waiau Gardens - Now available is this 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse with 2 assigned parking stalls located at Waiau Garden Villa in Pearl City.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-2019 PUUKAA ST #60
95-2019 Puukaa Street, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
972 sqft
Mililani Mauka - CHARMING, 3BD, 2BA, SF House in MILILANI MAUKA. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, wall air conditioning unit in the living room. Wood laminate flooring in living/dining room.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
Kapiolani Terrace 1560 Kanunu St., #1306
1560 Kanunu Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,175
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Studio at Kapiolani Terrace - This secured, building is conveniently located in Honolulu. Walking distance from restaurants, Walmart, Ala Moana Shopping Center, DonQuijote, and Wa*Mart.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Mililani Mauka - Launani Valley
95-1139 Makaikai St #54
95-1139 Makaikai St, Mililani Mauka, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
924 sqft
95-1139 Makaikai St #54 Available 08/01/20 Mililani Retreat - Hillsdale 54 - Rental Terms Rent: $2,000 Security Deposit: $2,000 Application Fee: $25.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Ahuimanu, HI

Finding apartments with a pool in Ahuimanu means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Ahuimanu could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

