Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:18 PM

95 Apartments for rent in Ahuimanu, HI with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr...

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Kahaluu
47-528 Hui Iwa Street, #A
47-528 Hui Iwa Street, Ahuimanu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1070 sqft
Kaneohe 2 bed / 1 bath Duplex w/ utl. incl. - Hui Iwa St. (Temple Valley - Kaneohe) 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath w/ elec., water & sewer included $1995/Mo FEATURES Property Type: Duplex Year Built: 2009 Unit Sq.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Kahaluu
47-464 Apau Loop
47-464 Apau Loop, Ahuimanu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1191 sqft
This beautiful newly remodeled 2 bed 1 bath home located in the heart of Kaneohe has great views of the mountains and a fresh feel to come home to. The windward mall is a short ride away to a great mall and plenty of shopping.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Kahaluu
47-648 Melekula Rd
47-648 Melekula Road, Ahuimanu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Move in ready Spacious 1bedroom Ahuimanu Area - Newer Spacious 1bdrm/1 bath home and patio. Quiet neighborhood Beautiful Ko'olau Mountain views. Shared washer & dryer in carport. Space for 2 cars tandem. Split Ac being added.
Results within 1 mile of Ahuimanu

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Kahaluu
47-337 Lulani Street
47-337 Lulani Street, Kahaluu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1919 sqft
47-337 Lulani Street Available 08/08/20 $3,600 2-BR, 2-Bath LULANI ST, AWESOME OCEAN VIEWS - Imagine standing on your deck next to your gas fire pit looking out on the ocean at sunset.
Results within 5 miles of Ahuimanu

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-1063 Emepela Way #6A
46-1063 Emepela Way, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
717 sqft
46-1063 Emepela Way #6A Available 07/30/20 Partly furnished 2-bedroom 1-bath townhouse with 1 parking at Haiku Point, Kaneohe - KEY FEATURES: Year Built: 1988 Sq Footage: 717 Sq Ft.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-045 Heeia Street
46-045 Heeia St, Heeia, HI
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
2697 sqft
ALII SHORES HOME in KANEOHE - There is no better way than waking up in a home planted between the Koolau mountains and the ocean. This 5 bedroom 3 bath home consists of 3 suites and two bedrooms.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-060 Konane Pl #3621
46-060 Konane Pl, Kaneohe, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1000 sqft
Poha Kea Point with Bay & Mountain Views - Pet friendly unit with garage, $2650 a month includes water/sewer/trash/parking/pool/clubhouse/tennis courts.. call Belinda at 808-741-5656 available now with new painted interior walls,.

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-665 Haamaile St
45-665 Haamaile Street, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1524 sqft
Breathtaking views of the Ko'olau Mountain Range will be yours in this home. 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. 2 Car garage. Spacious living area and a large kitchen. The Lanai from both upper floors face the mountains for a panoramic view.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
45-175 Lilipuna Road
45-175 Lilipuna Road, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1928 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with incredible views of the Ocean and Koolau Mountains! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
46-369 Haiku Rd. -D9
46-369 Haiku Road, Heeia, HI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1385 sqft
New remodeled private and tranquil townhome in Eden at Haiku Woods. Soaring ceilings, huge picture windows, swimming pool, spa & sauna, all in an incredible rain forest setting. 2-garaged parking stalls. Close to MCBH and easy access to H-3 and Pali.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
44-747 Kaneohe Bay Drive
44-747 Kaneohe Bay Dr, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Kaneohe 3 bedroom, 2 bath rental with sunrise and sunset, Koolau mountain, and ocean views from the deck. The section you would rent is the 3bd./2ba. upstairs and there is a separate 3/1.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Kaneohe
44-602 Kaneohe Bay Drive
44-602 Kaneohe Bay Dr, Kaneohe, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,650
1807 sqft
44-602 Kaneohe Bay Drive Available 08/01/20 Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 10 miles of Ahuimanu
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
6 Units Available
Waikiki
Moana Vista Apartments
1720 Ala Moana Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,450
380 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
460 sqft
Conveniently located at the edge of Waikiki! Our 3 story walk-up apartment homes are located between Ala Moana and Waikiki. Our neighborhood puts you within walking distance to all life's needs.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
4 Units Available
Mccully - Moiliili
Punahou Heights
1552 Young Street, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,895
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
730 sqft
Welcome home to beautiful Punahou Heights Apartment Homes. You can't beat the location on the corner of Young and Punahou. Spacious floor plans offer large open floor plans with wood like flooring, great kitchens.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Kalihi - Palama
Kam IV
1531 Kamehameha Iv Road, Honolulu, HI
Studio
$1,050
385 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Kam IV Apartments. We offer Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom apartment homes. Kam IV Apartments is conveniently located near shopping and freeway access.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
3 Units Available
Mccully - Moiliili
Kapiolani Village
2647 Kapiolani Blvd #3, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,271
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience your new home at Kapiolani Village Apartments. Located in Honolulu's 96814 area, living at this community gives you a variety of nearby highlights.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Aliamanu - Salt Lake - Foster Village
5122 Likini Street, Unit 412
5122 Likini Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
625 sqft
5122 Likini Street, Unit 412 Available 08/04/20 Salt Lake Likini West 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 1 Parking Condominium - Unit: We are looking for someone to rent our 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 1 parking 4th floor walkup apartment.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
127 Aikahi Loop
127 Aikahi Loop, Honolulu County, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
650 sqft
Aikahi Park - 2nd Floor One bedroom One bath apartment with private entry. Large wrap around deck. Full kitchen with lots of cabinets/storage. No pets please. Street parking only. No laundry available. Non smoking unit.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Makiki - Lower Punchbowl - Tantalu
1914 MAKIKI HGTS - HOUSE
1914 Makiki Heights Drive, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$1,850
935 sqft
1914 MAKIKI HGTS - HOUSE Available 07/21/20 Make this your next home - UNIQUE 1 BD, 1 BA, 1 CAR COVERED CARPORT APT.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Ala Moana - Kakaako
909 KAPIOLANI #2906 909 KAPIOLANI BLVD #2906
909 Kapiolani Boulevard, Honolulu, HI
1 Bedroom
$2,300
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1/1/1- 909 Kapiolani MUST SEE! - This open concept 1 bedroom 1 bath unit in the well maintained 909 Kapiolani Building is available now! Located just minutes from Ward Center and the up and coming Kaka'ako area!! Unit comes with one parking

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Honolulu
818 S. King St. #607
818 South King Street, Honolulu, HI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
632 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Parking (King Manor) - Conveniently located next to Straub Medical Center also in close proximity to the Blaisdell Arena and just a short distance to the famous Ala Moana Shopping Center and Ward Villages where you will find

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
1237 Hele Street
1237 Hele Street, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1000 sqft
Relocating to Oahu, NEEDING A CAR and an awesome property to quarantine in for the required 2 weeks (min stay is 1 month)? We have an awesome solution for you.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Kailua
1342 Aalapapa Drive
1342 Aalapapa Drive, Honolulu County, HI
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1160 sqft
1342 Aalapapa Drive Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/2 Bath in Lanikai - This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Lanikai is available August 1st.

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Mccully - Moiliili
2754 Kuilei St 1903
2754 Kuilei Street, Honolulu, HI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
760 sqft
Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment in Rainbow Place - Moiliili/McCully - Recently renovated 2 Bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom and 1 secured parking stall #133 on 19th floor in Rainbow Place with beautiful views! Centrally located in popular
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Ahuimanu, HI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ahuimanu renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

