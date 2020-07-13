Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM

22 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Woodstock, GA

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
44 Units Available
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1361 sqft
Recently renovated and just off the Town Lake Parkway in the highly coveted Cherokee school district. Minutes to Woodstock and downtown Atlanta. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, fire pit, dog park. In-unit laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Woodstock
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
42 Units Available
The Knolls
1675 Roswell Rd NE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$967
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1425 sqft
Walking distance to Roswell Street shops and restaurants. Near I-75. Modern, 1-3 bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry, elegant hardwood-style flooring and private patio/balcony. Tennis court, playground, 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
19 Units Available
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$858
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1254 sqft
Garden-style apartments near I-75. Close to Kennesaw State University and the Pinetree Country Club. Neary shopping at Town Center at Cobb. Pet-friendly units have walk-in closets. Community pool.
Results within 10 miles of Woodstock
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
12 Units Available
Circa and Ecco Apartments
501 Northridge Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$947
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1467 sqft
Circa and Ecco Apartments are built around the banks of a beautifully wooded private lake and located just minutes away from downtown Atlanta, Circa and Ecco Apartments are world-class.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
20 Units Available
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$943
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,476
1327 sqft
Superb amenities such as walk-in closets, hardwood floors and 24-hour maintenance service await the lucky residents at the 1800 at Barrett Lakes in Kennesaw, GA. Community features include sauna, internet cafe and parking facilities.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Pointe at Canyon Ridge
8350 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1252 sqft
High-end fitness center, laundry room, pool and tennis courts available. Handicapped-friendly apartments offer air conditioning, wood floors and extra storage. Short-term leases offered. Stroll 2 miles to Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
60 Units Available
Lost Forest
Cascade at Morgan Falls
8085 Adair Ln, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$880
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1091 sqft
Modern apartments have vaulted ceilings and gourmet kitchens with custom cabinetry. Several resort-style pools and tennis courts located on-site. Located near bus stops and a restaurant.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
19 Units Available
Rosemont
1900 Rosemont Pky, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
913 sqft
Located in the heart of Roswell, this distinctive community features privacy, convenience, and luxury.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
15 Units Available
Princeton Place
820 Canton Rd NE, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1080 sqft
PRINCETON PLACE APARTMENT HOMES Come experience the good life at Princeton Place Apartments. Quietly nestled in the hard of Marietta, our beautiful community is located just minutes away from the historic downtown Marietta Square.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
13 Units Available
The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge
100 Creekside Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,513
1157 sqft
Conveniently located to Roswell Town Center, The Crossings at Holcomb Bridge, GA promises a 24-hour maintained living experience with in-unit laundry and ample storage space. Enjoy parking and parcel-receiving convenience, internet cafe and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
20 Units Available
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1378 sqft
Just a short walk away from North Hampton Drive and Giles Crossing. Modern apartments include a patio or balcony, a fireplace and a full complement of kitchen appliances. Community includes a pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
17 Units Available
Dunwoody Panhandle
Waters Edge Apartments
8601 Roberts Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$929
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1127 sqft
Recently renovated apartments located near the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. Get ready for the day in a large bathroom with plenty of counter space or relax by the swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
13 Units Available
Lost Forest
Fountains at Morgan Falls
8075 Adair Ln, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1173 sqft
Apartments have cable television and private patios. Select units feature fireplaces and custom cherry cabinetry. The computer center offers Wi-Fi. Located near the Morgan Falls Athletic Field.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Laurel Hills Preserve
1955 Bells Ferry Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$996
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
874 sqft
Laid-back living near 575 and other major routes. Lounge by the pool, work up a sweat in the gym, or retreat to your contemporary apartment with plush carpet and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Powers Park
Augusta Commons
705 Powers Ferry Rd SE, Marietta, GA
Studio
$930
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,061
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1125 sqft
Elegant, yet modern apartments have ice makers and walk-in closets. Tackle important matters in the business center or relax by the swimming pool. Commute via nearby I-75.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge
700 Old Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$870
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1008 sqft
Oaks at Holcomb Bridge offers one, two and three bedroom apartments homes. Call now to schedule to your personal tour.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
19 Units Available
The Arbors at East Cobb
1800 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$937
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
1282 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1617 sqft
Large 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in this complex feature modern, bright kitchens and living areas. The complex has a basketball and a tennis court, pool, and gym. Nearby I-75 links to Atlanta and beyond.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated May 23 at 06:13pm
$
3 Units Available
The Crossings
875 Franklin Gateway, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$906
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$11,607
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Crossings Wood Station is nestled close to the Route 41 and only a short distance from the local Cumberland Mall and Terrell Mill Park. Residents can expect a fitted fireplace and patio/balcony as standard.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
35 Units Available
Riverstone
Canton Mill Lofts
550 Riverstone Pkwy, Canton, GA
Studio
$979
775 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1260 sqft
Super modern lofts with stainless steel appliances and real brick accents. High ceilings. Air conditioning and big windows. Community has elevator, pool, and parking. Near Heritage Park.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
557 Northridge Crossing Dr B
557 Northridge Crossing Drive, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$800
1136 sqft
Renting a "one "bedroom in a 2 bedroom townhouse - Property Id: 129295 Renting out a one bedroom with its own toilet and bathroom in a 2 bedroom townhouse. Separate toilet and bathroom in all rooms . No sharing.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Victory
610 Armstrong St SE
610 Armstrong Street, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1500 sqft
$500 off first month's rent! - $500 off first month's rent! Beautiful Recently Renovated 2BR/1BA in Marietta!! Features gleaming hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, new appliances, and so much more!! A must see!!! Appliance package

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3936 Henry Ct
3936 Henry Court, Acworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
784 sqft
Small Duplex community, New Appliances Open Kitchen, Laminate Flooring, LED lights throughout. 2 car driveway.

July 2020 Woodstock Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Woodstock Rent Report. Woodstock rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Woodstock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Woodstock rents declined over the past month

Woodstock rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 1.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Woodstock stand at $1,155 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,334 for a two-bedroom. Woodstock's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Woodstock over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Douglasville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,229, while one-bedrooms go for $1,064.
    • Over the past year, Lawrenceville has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,367, while one-bedrooms go for $1,184.
    • Duluth has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,476; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.
    • Newnan has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,224; rents increased 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Woodstock rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Woodstock, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Woodstock is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Georgia have been moderately on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.7% in Augusta and 1.4% in Columbus.
    • Woodstock's median two-bedroom rent of $1,334 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Woodstock fell moderately over the past year, the city of Memphis saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Woodstock than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Woodstock.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Roswell
    $1,270
    $1,470
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -0.5%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Peachtree City
    $1,180
    $1,360
    0.6%
    1.3%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.3%
    0.8%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -1.7%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    -0.1%
    0
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Stockbridge
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1%
    4.7%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,330
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    McDonough
    $1,320
    $1,520
    0.7%
    2%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,010
    0.3%
    3.1%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,510
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    -0.8%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,870
    0.5%
    -2.8%
    Riverdale
    $1,050
    $1,210
    1.1%
    2.9%
    Fairburn
    $970
    $1,120
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -1.1%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    8.2%
    Jonesboro
    $1,090
    $1,260
    0.8%
    4.3%
    Lithonia
    $1,260
    $1,460
    1.9%
    9.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

