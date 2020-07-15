All apartments in Woodstock
Woodstock, GA
616 Dahoma Trail
616 Dahoma Trail

616 Dahoma Trail · No Longer Available
Location

616 Dahoma Trail, Woodstock, GA 30188
Kingsgate

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Very nice 3/2.5 home in beautiful Park at Kings Gate community. Great swim/tennis and playground. Convenient to local shops and restraints.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 616 Dahoma Trail have any available units?
616 Dahoma Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 616 Dahoma Trail have?
Some of 616 Dahoma Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 616 Dahoma Trail currently offering any rent specials?
616 Dahoma Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 616 Dahoma Trail pet-friendly?
No, 616 Dahoma Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 616 Dahoma Trail offer parking?
Yes, 616 Dahoma Trail offers parking.
Does 616 Dahoma Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 616 Dahoma Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 616 Dahoma Trail have a pool?
Yes, 616 Dahoma Trail has a pool.
Does 616 Dahoma Trail have accessible units?
No, 616 Dahoma Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 616 Dahoma Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 616 Dahoma Trail has units with dishwashers.
