602 Dahoma Trl

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful home in Kingsgate swim/tennis community. Updated home offers open & bright interior floorplan, 2-story great room, open view to kitchen, formal living/dining, walk to relaxing covered patio in backyard. Upstairs big master BR w/ French doors, master bath with double vanity, separate garden tub & shower. Large walk-in closet. Add'l 2 BR and laundry room. Desirable school district & drive distance to Roswell, restaurants & shopping. Bring your furniture and make this property your lovely home. Available August 1st 2019. NO PETS ALLOWED. Call before showing.