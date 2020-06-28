All apartments in Woodstock
Last updated August 12 2019 at 11:32 PM

602 Dahoma Trl

602 Dahoma Trail · No Longer Available
Location

602 Dahoma Trail, Woodstock, GA 30188
Kingsgate

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful home in Kingsgate swim/tennis community. Updated home offers open & bright interior floorplan, 2-story great room, open view to kitchen, formal living/dining, walk to relaxing covered patio in backyard. Upstairs big master BR w/ French doors, master bath with double vanity, separate garden tub & shower. Large walk-in closet. Add'l 2 BR and laundry room. Desirable school district & drive distance to Roswell, restaurants & shopping. Bring your furniture and make this property your lovely home. Available August 1st 2019. NO PETS ALLOWED. Call before showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Dahoma Trl have any available units?
602 Dahoma Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 Dahoma Trl have?
Some of 602 Dahoma Trl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Dahoma Trl currently offering any rent specials?
602 Dahoma Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Dahoma Trl pet-friendly?
No, 602 Dahoma Trl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 602 Dahoma Trl offer parking?
Yes, 602 Dahoma Trl offers parking.
Does 602 Dahoma Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Dahoma Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Dahoma Trl have a pool?
Yes, 602 Dahoma Trl has a pool.
Does 602 Dahoma Trl have accessible units?
No, 602 Dahoma Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Dahoma Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 Dahoma Trl has units with dishwashers.
