602 Dahoma Trl

Amenities
Beautiful home in Kingsgate swim/tennis community. Updated home offers open & bright interior floorplan, 2-story great room, open view to kitchen, formal living/dining, walk to relaxing covered patio in backyard. Upstairs big master BR w/ French doors, master bath with double vanity, separate garden tub & shower. Large walk-in closet. Add'l 2 BR and laundry room. Desirable school district & drive distance to Roswell, restaurants & shopping. Bring your furniture and make this property your lovely home. Available August 1st 2019. NO PETS ALLOWED. Call before showing.