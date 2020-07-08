Sign Up
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:54 PM
539 Watercress Dr
539 Watercress Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
539 Watercress Drive, Woodstock, GA 30188
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
playground
tennis court
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
tennis court
4 bed/ 2.5 bath home in popular neighborhood in Woodstock! Highly rated schools, Wonderful neighborhood amenities with pool, tennis, playground. Easy access to downtown Woodstock for a night out.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 539 Watercress Dr have any available units?
539 Watercress Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Woodstock, GA
.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Woodstock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 539 Watercress Dr have?
Some of 539 Watercress Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 539 Watercress Dr currently offering any rent specials?
539 Watercress Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 539 Watercress Dr pet-friendly?
No, 539 Watercress Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Woodstock
.
Does 539 Watercress Dr offer parking?
No, 539 Watercress Dr does not offer parking.
Does 539 Watercress Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 539 Watercress Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 539 Watercress Dr have a pool?
Yes, 539 Watercress Dr has a pool.
Does 539 Watercress Dr have accessible units?
No, 539 Watercress Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 539 Watercress Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 539 Watercress Dr has units with dishwashers.
