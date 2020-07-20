Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers a two-story family room with fireplace, formal dining, eat-in kitchen, spacious bedrooms, two-car garage and a fenced yard in great Woodlands swim tennis community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 528 Watercress Drive have any available units?
528 Watercress Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 528 Watercress Drive have?
Some of 528 Watercress Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 Watercress Drive currently offering any rent specials?
528 Watercress Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.