Woodstock, GA
528 Watercress Drive
528 Watercress Drive

528 Watercress Drive · No Longer Available
Location

528 Watercress Drive, Woodstock, GA 30188

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers a two-story family room with fireplace, formal dining, eat-in kitchen, spacious bedrooms, two-car garage and a fenced yard in great Woodlands swim tennis community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 528 Watercress Drive have any available units?
528 Watercress Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 528 Watercress Drive have?
Some of 528 Watercress Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 528 Watercress Drive currently offering any rent specials?
528 Watercress Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 528 Watercress Drive pet-friendly?
No, 528 Watercress Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 528 Watercress Drive offer parking?
Yes, 528 Watercress Drive offers parking.
Does 528 Watercress Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 528 Watercress Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 528 Watercress Drive have a pool?
Yes, 528 Watercress Drive has a pool.
Does 528 Watercress Drive have accessible units?
No, 528 Watercress Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 528 Watercress Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 528 Watercress Drive has units with dishwashers.
