519 Quinn Drive

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bed, 2 bath, 2201 sq. ft. home in Woodstock, GA! Open and spacious floor plan. Formal living and dining areas. Wonderful kitchen with lots of cabinets, plenty of counter space, and breakfast area! Cozy living room with fireplace. Over-sized master suite features luxurious tub and separate shower. Lovely private backyard oasis. Schedule your showing and make your this home today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.