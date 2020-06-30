514 Papillion Trace

Amenities
Gorgeous home in popular Woodlands! Open floor plan w/hrdwd floors on main! Vaulted family rm w/fireplace & built-ins! Huge chef's kit w/cherry cabs & granite + butler's pantry! Lovely dining room w/trey ceiling! Living room/ofc w/built-ins! Freshly painted upstairs features large master w/trey ceiling, beautiful bath & big walk-in closet! Plus 3 nice-sized add'l bedrooms & hall bath w/double vanity! Fabulous covered patio overlooks big fenced backyard! Cul-de-sac street is close to fantastic amenities - 2 story clubhouse, 10 lighted tennis courts, 2 pools, playground,