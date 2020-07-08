508 Papillion Trce

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous 4 BR/2.5 Bath w Front Brick. Open Floor Plan. Lots of Day Light. All Hardwood on Main. Sep. Dining/Living Rm. Spacious 2 stories Family Rm. Large Kitchen w/Granite Counter, Island, Lots Cabinets & Breakfast Area. Open View to Family Rm. Oversized MasterBedrm w Tray Ceiling. Masterbath w/Dbl Vanities, Sep. Tub & Shower. Additl 3 Bedrms Upstairs. One Bedrm has Private Access to 2nd Bath. Partially Fenced Backyard. Oversized Back Patio. Quiet Neighborhd. Great Schools! Clubhouse/Pools/Tennis Court/Walking Trails. NO Pet. Move-in Ready! Fast Response!