507 Ridge View Crossing
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM
507 Ridge View Crossing
507 Ridge View Crsg
·
No Longer Available
Location
507 Ridge View Crsg, Woodstock, GA 30188
River Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4903997)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 507 Ridge View Crossing have any available units?
507 Ridge View Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Woodstock, GA
.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Woodstock Rent Report
.
Is 507 Ridge View Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
507 Ridge View Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Ridge View Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 507 Ridge View Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Woodstock
.
Does 507 Ridge View Crossing offer parking?
No, 507 Ridge View Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 507 Ridge View Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Ridge View Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Ridge View Crossing have a pool?
No, 507 Ridge View Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 507 Ridge View Crossing have accessible units?
No, 507 Ridge View Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Ridge View Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 Ridge View Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Ridge View Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 Ridge View Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
