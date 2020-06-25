All apartments in Woodstock
Find more places like 507 Ridge View Crossing.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodstock, GA
/
507 Ridge View Crossing
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

507 Ridge View Crossing

507 Ridge View Crsg · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodstock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

507 Ridge View Crsg, Woodstock, GA 30188
River Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4903997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Ridge View Crossing have any available units?
507 Ridge View Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
Is 507 Ridge View Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
507 Ridge View Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Ridge View Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 507 Ridge View Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 507 Ridge View Crossing offer parking?
No, 507 Ridge View Crossing does not offer parking.
Does 507 Ridge View Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Ridge View Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Ridge View Crossing have a pool?
No, 507 Ridge View Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 507 Ridge View Crossing have accessible units?
No, 507 Ridge View Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Ridge View Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 Ridge View Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Ridge View Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 Ridge View Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S
Woodstock, GA 30189
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane
Woodstock, GA 30188
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30189
Riverstock
50 Sandy Cir
Woodstock, GA 30188
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30188
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln
Woodstock, GA 30188

Similar Pages

Woodstock 1 BedroomsWoodstock 2 Bedrooms
Woodstock Apartments with GymWoodstock Apartments with Parking
Woodstock Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GA
East Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College