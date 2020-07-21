All apartments in Woodstock
Find more places like 423 Chatooga Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodstock, GA
/
423 Chatooga Ln
Last updated June 29 2019 at 7:06 AM

423 Chatooga Ln

423 Chatooga Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Woodstock
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

423 Chatooga Lane, Woodstock, GA 30188
River Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bed, 2 bath home has 1,118 square feet of living space and is ready to become your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 Chatooga Ln have any available units?
423 Chatooga Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 Chatooga Ln have?
Some of 423 Chatooga Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 Chatooga Ln currently offering any rent specials?
423 Chatooga Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Chatooga Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 423 Chatooga Ln is pet friendly.
Does 423 Chatooga Ln offer parking?
Yes, 423 Chatooga Ln offers parking.
Does 423 Chatooga Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 Chatooga Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Chatooga Ln have a pool?
No, 423 Chatooga Ln does not have a pool.
Does 423 Chatooga Ln have accessible units?
No, 423 Chatooga Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Chatooga Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 Chatooga Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30189
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln
Woodstock, GA 30188
Avonlea At Towne Lake
1000 Avonlea Pl
Woodstock, GA 30189
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy
Woodstock, GA 30188
260 Woodstock
260 Chambers St
Woodstock, GA 30188
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S
Woodstock, GA 30189
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane
Woodstock, GA 30188

Similar Pages

Woodstock 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWoodstock 2 Bedroom Apartments
Woodstock Apartments with GymsWoodstock Dog Friendly Apartments
Woodstock Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GADouglasville, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAPeachtree City, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GA
Suwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GACartersville, GALithia Springs, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GACollege Park, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College