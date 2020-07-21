Rent Calculator
Home
/
Woodstock, GA
/
423 Chatooga Ln
Last updated June 29 2019 at 7:06 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
423 Chatooga Ln
423 Chatooga Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
423 Chatooga Lane, Woodstock, GA 30188
River Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bed, 2 bath home has 1,118 square feet of living space and is ready to become your new home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 423 Chatooga Ln have any available units?
423 Chatooga Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Woodstock, GA
.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Woodstock Rent Report
.
What amenities does 423 Chatooga Ln have?
Some of 423 Chatooga Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 423 Chatooga Ln currently offering any rent specials?
423 Chatooga Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Chatooga Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 423 Chatooga Ln is pet friendly.
Does 423 Chatooga Ln offer parking?
Yes, 423 Chatooga Ln offers parking.
Does 423 Chatooga Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 Chatooga Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Chatooga Ln have a pool?
No, 423 Chatooga Ln does not have a pool.
Does 423 Chatooga Ln have accessible units?
No, 423 Chatooga Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Chatooga Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 Chatooga Ln has units with dishwashers.
