Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:01 PM

360 Chambers Street

360 Chambers Street · (770) 592-9699
Location

360 Chambers Street, Woodstock, GA 30188

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 152 · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1023 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
media room
Stunning Open Concept 1 Bedroom 1 Bath ~ With Tall Loft Ceilings! High End Finishes Throughout and Custom Walk-In Closet~~This high end, loft style condo won't last long. Washer/Dryer are included~ The unit is HUGE, very SPACIOUS! High Ceilings, Windows from top to bottom! Utilities are paid by TENANT. Only electric, water and cable needed. Access to walking trails, outdoor fire pit and pool. Walk to all Downtown Woodstock's Restaurants and Shops and Enjoy The Many Concerts that are offered at the Amphitheater. This location won't disappoint!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 Chambers Street have any available units?
360 Chambers Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 Chambers Street have?
Some of 360 Chambers Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 Chambers Street currently offering any rent specials?
360 Chambers Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 Chambers Street pet-friendly?
No, 360 Chambers Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 360 Chambers Street offer parking?
No, 360 Chambers Street does not offer parking.
Does 360 Chambers Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 Chambers Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 Chambers Street have a pool?
Yes, 360 Chambers Street has a pool.
Does 360 Chambers Street have accessible units?
No, 360 Chambers Street does not have accessible units.
Does 360 Chambers Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 Chambers Street has units with dishwashers.
