360 Chambers Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit pool media room

Stunning Open Concept 1 Bedroom 1 Bath ~ With Tall Loft Ceilings! High End Finishes Throughout and Custom Walk-In Closet~~This high end, loft style condo won't last long. Washer/Dryer are included~ The unit is HUGE, very SPACIOUS! High Ceilings, Windows from top to bottom! Utilities are paid by TENANT. Only electric, water and cable needed. Access to walking trails, outdoor fire pit and pool. Walk to all Downtown Woodstock's Restaurants and Shops and Enjoy The Many Concerts that are offered at the Amphitheater. This location won't disappoint!