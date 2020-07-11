Amenities
260 Woodstock is a collection of 23 luxury apartment homes in the heart of the charming community of Downtown Woodstock. Often referred to as Virginia Highlands North, Downtown Woodstock is a trendy community filled with award-winning restaurants, farmer’s markets, boutiques and the great outdoors. Our community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans and impeccably designed interiors. Our apartment homes boast desirable features including open living spaces, 10-foot ceilings, stainless appliances and full size washer and dryers. Need extra storage? Each apartment home has a spacious storage room located in our controlled access parking garage. Our unsurpassed location provides easy access to I-575 and Highway 92. 260 Woodstock is in the prestigious Cherokee County School District. Schedule an appointment today for your own personal tour and find out why 260 Woodstock is a great place to call home!