260 Woodstock
260 Woodstock

260 Chambers St · (770) 659-7957
Location

260 Chambers St, Woodstock, GA 30188

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
playground
garage
elevator
24hr maintenance
key fob access
260 Woodstock is a collection of 23 luxury apartment homes in the heart of the charming community of Downtown Woodstock. Often referred to as Virginia Highlands North, Downtown Woodstock is a trendy community filled with award-winning restaurants, farmer’s markets, boutiques and the great outdoors. Our community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans and impeccably designed interiors. Our apartment homes boast desirable features including open living spaces, 10-foot ceilings, stainless appliances and full size washer and dryers. Need extra storage? Each apartment home has a spacious storage room located in our controlled access parking garage. Our unsurpassed location provides easy access to I-575 and Highway 92. 260 Woodstock is in the prestigious Cherokee County School District. Schedule an appointment today for your own personal tour and find out why 260 Woodstock is a great place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: One month rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit:
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions:
Storage Details: free

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Woodstock have any available units?
260 Woodstock doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 260 Woodstock have?
Some of 260 Woodstock's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 260 Woodstock currently offering any rent specials?
260 Woodstock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Woodstock pet-friendly?
Yes, 260 Woodstock is pet friendly.
Does 260 Woodstock offer parking?
Yes, 260 Woodstock offers parking.
Does 260 Woodstock have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 260 Woodstock offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Woodstock have a pool?
No, 260 Woodstock does not have a pool.
Does 260 Woodstock have accessible units?
No, 260 Woodstock does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Woodstock have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 260 Woodstock has units with dishwashers.
