Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking playground garage elevator 24hr maintenance key fob access

260 Woodstock is a collection of 23 luxury apartment homes in the heart of the charming community of Downtown Woodstock. Often referred to as Virginia Highlands North, Downtown Woodstock is a trendy community filled with award-winning restaurants, farmer’s markets, boutiques and the great outdoors. Our community offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans and impeccably designed interiors. Our apartment homes boast desirable features including open living spaces, 10-foot ceilings, stainless appliances and full size washer and dryers. Need extra storage? Each apartment home has a spacious storage room located in our controlled access parking garage. Our unsurpassed location provides easy access to I-575 and Highway 92. 260 Woodstock is in the prestigious Cherokee County School District. Schedule an appointment today for your own personal tour and find out why 260 Woodstock is a great place to call home!