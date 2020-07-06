All apartments in Woodstock
Woodstock, GA
234 Ashland Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:15 AM

234 Ashland Drive

234 Ashland Drive · No Longer Available
Woodstock
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

234 Ashland Drive, Woodstock, GA 30189

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home on level, fenced, cul-de-sac lot. Move in ready! Recently painted neutral colors. Close to highway, shopping, dining, entertainment and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 Ashland Drive have any available units?
234 Ashland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, GA.
How much is rent in Woodstock, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 Ashland Drive have?
Some of 234 Ashland Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 Ashland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
234 Ashland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Ashland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 234 Ashland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodstock.
Does 234 Ashland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 234 Ashland Drive offers parking.
Does 234 Ashland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 Ashland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Ashland Drive have a pool?
No, 234 Ashland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 234 Ashland Drive have accessible units?
No, 234 Ashland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Ashland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 Ashland Drive has units with dishwashers.

